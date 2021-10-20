Bigg Boss 15: Evicted contestant Donal Bisht says Tejasswi Prakash, Vishal Kotian are fake and toxic; picks two contestants who should win the show

Bigg Boss 15: Evicted contestant Donal Bisht says Tejasswi Prakash, Vishal Kotian are faking it just for the cameras. She finds Pratik Sehajpal and Nishant Bhat the most genuine guys on the show