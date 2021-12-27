Bigg Boss 15's Weekend Ka Vaar was all things merry! On Saturday, RRR cast SS Rajamouli, Alia Bhatt, Ram Charan and Jr NTR promoted their film. On Sunday, the Christmas celebrations continued as the contestants turned Secret Santa for each other. Nora Fatehi and Guru Randhawa made them open their secret Santa gifts. However, before that, Nora made Karan confess his feelings to Tejasswi. Initially, they played a game of eating sour candy together. Karan was all game for it, while Tejasswi was a little shy. However, they sportingly did the task not once but twice. Karan then FINALLY proposed and confessed his feelings to Teja in front of everyone. Also Read - Bigg Boss 15 Weekend Ka Vaar: Nora Fatehi announces no eliminations for the week
"I have known for like 12 weeks. Inn 12 hafton mai mujhe apne barien mein itne saare cheeze pata chali hai ki mai kaun ho, mai kya feel karta hu, mera type kya hai, mujhe actually mein kya pasand hai. (In these 12 weeks I have known so much about myself like I never did)," Karan said and started blushing as the rest of the contestants teased him a little. Also Read - Bigg Boss 15: Umar Riaz calls Tejasswi Prakash ‘loser no 1’ for proving her boyfriend Karan Kundrra wrong – watch video
"Mujhe nahi pata tha ek ladki mere zindagi mein itne saare differences laa sakti hai. (I never knew that one girl can bring so many differences in my life.) I really didn’t know that one person can make such a big difference in my life. These 12 weeks that I have spent with you have been the best 12 weeks of my life. I have never felt like this before, this intense, this madness, this craziness, never! So this one’s for you and I need a Yes," Karan added. He went down on his knees and gave her a rose. Also Read - Bigg Boss 15 top 5 contestants: Karan Kundrra takes the lead; girlfriend Tejasswi Prakash drops to second spot
Now, TejRan shippers are on cloud nine with the fact that Karan has finally acknowledged his feelings for Tejasswi after 12 weeks. They are celebrating the same expressing their happiness on the Twitter handle. Check out their reactions here:
Tejasswi and Karan's dynamic relationship has been the only thing that's working for the makers as far as the TRPs have concerned.
