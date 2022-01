Bigg Boss 15: Ex-contestant Rajiv Adatia RANTS against Tejasswi Prakash; Karan Kundrra's sister shows support – watch

The Weekend Ka Vaar episode of Bigg Boss 15 was high on drama. While Umar Riaz got eliminated from the show, Karan Kundrra got slammed by for not standing up for his girlfriend Tejasswi Prakash. After this, ex-contestant Rajiv Adatia took to his social media to slam Tejasswi Prakash. He appeared pissed off and how. Rajiv stated that Karan is the sweetest man inside the Bigg Boss 15 and that he deals with Tejasswi Prakash with patience. He also slammed Tejasswi Prakash for bitching against him. Angrily he said that Tejasswi should work to win the show and nobody is going to serve her the trophy on silver platter. This video was been reshared by Karan Kundrra's sister Meenu on Twitter along with the tag 'UNSTOPPABLE KARAN'. Watch the video above. Also Read - Bigg Boss: From Umar Riaz to Jasmin Bhasin – 5 most emotional evictions on Salman Khan's show