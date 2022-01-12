Bigg Boss 15: Ex-contestant Umar Riaz REACTS on getting an earful from Salman Khan on Weekend Ka Vaar

Umar Riaz was evicted from Bigg Boss 15 in the latest Weekend Ka Vaar episode by . A lot has been said about Umar Riaz and his eviction for the last couple of days. Netizens are unhappy with the fact that Umar was ousted from the show as they felt he deserved to be in the TOP. Moreover, netizens and Umar Riaz ARMY feels he would have been the winner if not evicted. 'Public Winner Umar Riaz' made history on Twitter. Though eliminated, Umaris doing fine. He was initially heartbroken that he came so close to the finale and got evicted. However, he thanked Asim for taking care of him and cheering him up. Throughout the season, Salman Khan would scold Umar when he felt Umar was in the wrong. While netizens called Salman a biased host, Umar feels otherwise. Umar feels proud of getting scolded by Salman Khan. Also Read - Bigg Boss 15: Will Umar Riaz re-enter Salman Khan's show? Brother Asim Riaz BREAKS SILENCE – watch

Umar added that his father also tells him to not forget that Salman Khan scolded him. Umar said that he would feel happy that Salman interacted with him. He said that he was even ready to get a slap from the Tiger 3 actor. "It is usually said that getting a punch from Mike Tyson or Mohammad Ali is a big thing, so I never took it in a negative light. I would feel great when he would talk to all of us,' Umar said, quoted Etimes. The doctor by profession, Umar recalled how Salman had once praised his game. " For me it was a big thing." He spoke about how Salman had praised Asim and called him 'He-man'. Umar said, "though he did not call me He-man but he once praised my game."

Umar said that getting a chance to speak to Salman daily was a big thing for him. He revealed he would be scared initially as did the rest of the contestants. Umar spoke about his aura and reasoned that it was because of his personality that he was always a little shy or conscious in front of Salman. "I don't think Indian television has a host like him and I respect Salman sir from the bottom of my heart," Umar said.