Bigg Boss 15 ex contestant Vishal Kotian REACTS to Sidharth Shukla's family's statement against him

Late actor Sidharth Shukla's family released a statement a few days ago insisting that they should be informed before any content regarding the actor is aired. However, there was no mention of any particular person or organisation in this statement. But there were reports that Bigg Boss 15 contestant Vishal Kotian was all set to release an old music video of him long with Sidharth Shukla and he has even said this to the media. And after this statement was released by Shukla's family, the actor has reacted.

In an interaction with Hindustan Times, he said, " It's funny that I'm even responding to it. People are just contemplating that it was for Vishal. But I'm not a producer. Releasing a song is a producer's call and not an actor's. Sidharth was a close friend and if his family wanted they could have come up to me personally and addressed it, but I haven't heard from them". The statement has no direct allegation on any project, thus the ex Bigg Boss 15 contestant is assuming that it was a general statement and not against him. He further mentioned that Sidharth was very happy with the work and the reason behind leaving the work midway is unknown to him. He clarifies, " There are videos where Sidharth has said that he is very excited and happy about the song. So who do you believe? The man himself or a statement? Also, Sidharth has got his remuneration and everything is on paper. And it's not just Sidharth's work, it's my project as well. It has the spot boy, director, the crew and if the producer wants his money, then what is wrong with it? I'm just reasoning it out. I don't think there's anything wrong".

The actor even said that he will not reach out to Shukla's family for the same, " It's not my project, so I leave it to the music producers to reach out to them. If they have a concern, they should approach me. And I will address their concerns with open arms," he says. The actor also adds that he is hurt that he is becoming a "scapegoat" in the entire episode. "If they had problems, they could have reached out personally (instead of putting out a statement), asking to see the footage. Everything would have been sorted amicably".

Shehnaaz Gill too had shared the statement of the Shukla family on her social media post.