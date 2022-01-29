Bigg Boss 15 ex contestant Vishal Kotian REACTS to Sidharth Shukla's family's statement against him

Late actor Sidharth Shukla's family released a statement a few days ago insisting that they should be informed before any content regarding the actor is aired. There were reports that Bigg Boss 15 contestant Vishal Kotian was all set to release an old music video of him long with Sidharth Shukla.