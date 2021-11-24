View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Khabri (@realthekhabri)

Miesha Iyer and Ieshaan Sehgaal who fell in love with each other in Bigg Boss 15 house were recently spotted at the Mumbai airport. As per the video shared by The Khabri, the handsome hunk revealed that they are going to meet his family and spend some quality time with them. It looks like Miesha and Ieshaan are pretty serious about their relationship given that he is introducing his girlfriend to his family members. Also Read - Bigg Boss 15: Nishant Bhat proves his friendship, saves Jay Bhanushali over Simba Nagpal from elimination

This comes after Miesha penned a long note comparing their affair with that of Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash's connection. On her Insta stories, she penned a hard-hitting note that read, "Two people fall in love in the first week, it's Fake. Two people fall in love after a month, it's True. (Sadly feelings don't come with an instruction manual) Two people express their love without any inhibitions, it's Vulgar. The other two people have the same display of affection, but now it's CUTE. Two people being each other's priority in a "GAME SHOW", they have made it a "DATING SHOW". The other two people doing the exact SAME THING, are playing a wonderful game. So now should they get nominated for the same reason that they wanted to nominate the two people" or the rules have changed??? P.s. asking for a friend." Also Read - Bigg Boss 15: Karan Kundrra called 'sasta Kabir Singh', 'narcissist' and more for getting insecure about Tejasswi Prakash's friendship with Vishal Kotian – read tweets

So what do you have to say about their love connection? Tweet to us at bollywood_life and share your thoughts. Also Read - Bigg Boss 15 to get hotter: Rashami Desai oozes oopmh as she flaunts her curves at the beach - view sizzling pics