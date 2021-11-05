The recent episode of Bigg Boss 15 turned out to be a snooze fest for the fans as they found it quite boring. In fact, they bashed the makers for editing out the #TejRan (Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra) moment from episode, which they were expecting in the episode. Here are some of the tweets...
So, what are your thoughts on the latest episode of Bigg Boss 15? Tweet to us @bollywood_life.
Stay tuned to BollywoodLife for the latest scoops and updates from Bollywood, Hollywood, South, TV and Web-Series.
Click to join us on Facebook, Twitter, Youtube and Instagram. Also follow us on Facebook Messenger for latest updates.