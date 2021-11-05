The recent episode of Bigg Boss 15 turned out to be a snooze fest for the fans as they found it quite boring. In fact, they bashed the makers for editing out the #TejRan (Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra) moment from episode, which they were expecting in the episode. Here are some of the tweets...

Disappointed to another extent. The makers aren't actually letting the audience know who the actual masterminds are. Then they cry about trp. The most interesting lf episode was edited so badly that it looked so boring.#TejRan #TejasswiPrakash #KaranKundrra — AAKRITY (@AAKRITY72636585) November 4, 2021

Yes I am a fan of both #KaranKundrra and #TejasswiPrakash.

They are my top 2.And i also ship #TejRan.

This is why i want both of them to shine.bigg boss you shouldn’t sideline #KaranKundrra ? Karan started planned

Then they both excuted I stand by karan @BiggBoss @ColorsTV pic.twitter.com/aYru3UszVY — Sonam (@Sonam23011) November 4, 2021

I know that it was both #TejRan who planned but that was the same situation in when the promo came of Karanneeti. It was actually Teju who said to only take Pra bags which lead to fight between them but it was not shown as colors was only showing Teju as Cute.#TejasswiPrakash — Tejasswi Prakash FAN (@StanningTeju) November 4, 2021

Disappointed to another extent. The makers aren't actually letting the audience know who the actual masterminds are. Then they cry about trp. The most interesting lf episode was edited so badly that it looked so boring.#TejRan #TejasswiPrakash #KaranKundrra — AAKRITY (@AAKRITY72636585) November 4, 2021

so basically teju was hungry and asked karan to bring dinner in separate bowls so they can have more food but the way they were eating separately whenever someone passed by but as soon as there was no one, they started eating together!#BB15#TejasswiPrakash#Tejran#KaranKundrra — sabs (@wingetschopda) November 4, 2021

So, what are your thoughts on the latest episode of Bigg Boss 15? Tweet to us @bollywood_life.