Bigg Boss 15: Fans bash makers for expelling Afsana Khan; trend WE WANT AFSANA BACK on Twitter

In the latest episode of Bigg Boss 15, we saw Bigg Boss expelling Afsana Khan after she picked up the knife in anger while having an ugly argument with the housemates. While no one was hurt in that, Bigg Boss said that her behaviour was unacceptable and hence decided to expel her. On the other hand, fans expressed their disappointment over Bigg Boss' decision as they feel that without Afsana there will be no entertainment in the show and hence they trend WE WANT AFSANA BACK on Twitter. Here are some of the tweets... Also Read - Bigg Boss 15, Day 41, Live Updates: Tejasswi Prakash asks Karan Kundrra why he does not talk to her about his ex-girlfriends
Well, it will be interesting to see whether Bigg Boss reconsider his decision after fans bashing. Also Read - Bigg Boss 15, Day 41 synopsis: Afsana Khan loses her cool over VIP task; warns, 'BIGG BOSS, yahaan pe kuch ho jaayega!'
