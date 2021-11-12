Bigg Boss 15: Fans bash makers for expelling Afsana Khan; trend WE WANT AFSANA BACK on Twitter

In the latest episode of Bigg Boss 15, we saw Bigg Boss expelling Afsana Khan after she picked up the knife in anger while having an ugly argument with the housemates. While no one was hurt in that, Bigg Boss said that her behaviour was unacceptable and hence decided to expel her. On the other hand, fans expressed their disappointment over Bigg Boss' decision as they feel that without Afsana there will be no entertainment in the show and hence they trend WE WANT AFSANA BACK on Twitter. Here are some of the tweets... Also Read - Bigg Boss 15, Day 41, Live Updates: Tejasswi Prakash asks Karan Kundrra why he does not talk to her about his ex-girlfriends

Ek Rajiv hai #AfsanaKhan se itni gandi baate sunkar bhi uske liye ro raha.. Aur ek hai afsana ? — Siya Singh❤ (@SiyaSingh02) November 11, 2021

BRING BACK AFSANA!

Uske fans nhin he toh Kya usko kuch bhi bologe aap log?

Shameless classless fans! We want afsana back in the House! Asap! @ColorsTV @VootSelect#Biggboss15 #BB15 — ???????™ ❝ ᴛᴇᴠɪɴ ᴀʀᴍʏ ❞ (@TejasswiWarrior) November 11, 2021

Entertainment is zero after #AfsanaKhan eviction #BB15 most boring season ever

Hope to see her back in show soon

Get well soon Afsana Khan#BiggBoss15 — I Am a Happy Soul ? (@itskaur201) November 11, 2021

TRP KI QUEEN AFSANA KHAN HAI MISSING

If you want trp like later

?❤️ #AfsanaKhan #bb15 @VootSelect@EndemolShineIND @ColorsTV — Jatin (@Jatin0331) November 11, 2021

Thnkuu Gauahar dii❤️

I know but vo #kk or #teja ki batto me aakar to galat decision liya na!! He has to power but didn't use is nicely for is friends but for whom that are using him for game !!..#AfsanaKhan

So that's na main Mudda

Kahin na khain #Umar ki bhi galti hai #kk ki baato me aa hi gya that I was saying both didn't did right!!#AfsanaKhan

To whom all are saying #AfsanaKhan evicted from #bb15 for your kind information she was not evicted officially by any colors or voot page till now

And they all are showing her in every #advertisement she is definitely come back she is under medical conditions!

Well, it will be interesting to see whether Bigg Boss reconsider his decision after fans bashing. Also Read - Bigg Boss 15, Day 41 synopsis: Afsana Khan loses her cool over VIP task; warns, 'BIGG BOSS, yahaan pe kuch ho jaayega!'