While the latest episode of Bigg Boss 15 has impressed the audience, the promo of tomorrow's episode have garnered the attention of fans as they bashed Simba Nagpal for getting physical with Umar Riaz and pushing him in the pool. Trending EVICT SIMBA NOW on Twitter, netizens called out Bigg Boss and said that if Zeeshan can get eliminated, even Simba should be evicted for being violent in the show. Here are some of the tweets...

Abhi #UmarRiaz ne jo daily soap walo ke baare mein bola thha ghussey mein uske liye jay se clarify kiya aur sabhse aur India se sorry bola.That’s how he is,if he realizes he accepts and apologizes. The proof of apology!!@ColorsTV EVICT SIMBA NOW pic.twitter.com/NdfEI3VVuS — Umar Riaz Universe ? (@UmarRiazWorld) November 1, 2021

livefeed: Rajiv agreed with Shamita to play against their own team and shayad ieshan ne bhi agree kiya so now umar ki khud ki team ke log #UmarRiaz ke against khelna waale and umar don't know about their planning kitne saanp hai yrr so it's now umar vs all

EVICT SIMBA NOW — shehzaad ahmed (@shehzaadahmed2) November 1, 2021

#UmarRiaz clarified with Jay & apologized for something which came out wrong cause he didn’t mean it that way unlike others who even justify their violence.

@ColorsTV @BiggBoss EVICT SIMBA NOW #BiggBoss15 pic.twitter.com/6xj0XjWrQG — Team Umar Riaz Official ? (@IamUmarRiaz1) November 1, 2021

How someone can do bad with this guy ? !

People are taking advantage of his dignity.

@realumarriaz now it's high time show them , what you can do .. from now don't be polite to any one, they don't deserve ? EVICT SIMBA NOW @iamnomaanellahi @mahvishaleeza @ColorsTV pic.twitter.com/dOSkUaGmil — ?????? (@faisaltalks) November 1, 2021

Simba Nagpal pushed him with all the force possible. We are not going to tolerate this behavior!!! @ColorsTV @BiggBoss EVICT SIMBA NOW #UmarRiaz | #UmarArmy | #BiggBoss15 pic.twitter.com/uzhCAn5kob — Team Umar Riaz Official ? (@IamUmarRiaz1) November 1, 2021

This is what happend when you mess with good people, don’t test their patience!!!! Simba Nagpal #UmarRiaz ki acchayi ka faida uthaye jaara hai humesha se!@BiggBoss @ColorsTV EVICT SIMBA NOW #UmarArmy | #BiggBoss15 pic.twitter.com/Tjmpb0UMHB — Team Umar Riaz Official ? (@IamUmarRiaz1) November 1, 2021

I remember how one of the contestants was evicted last season for pushing someone into the pool! @BiggBoss @ColorsTV Waiting to see how your rules are gonna work this time. EVICT SIMBA NOW#UmarRiaz | #BiggBoss15 pic.twitter.com/Cp0NeH1a4l — ᴋᴀᴛ ᴅᴏᴜʙʟᴇ ʙᴜɴɴʏ (@smokywoman) November 1, 2021

Well, we can definitely expect a lot of drama in tomorrow's episode.