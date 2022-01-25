Bigg Boss 15 has slowly and steadily moving to its finale week and contestants like Karan Kundrra, Tejasswi Prakash, Pratik Sehajpal, , and Nishant Bhat have already secured their place in the finale week. And after watching Karan handle Tejasswi Prakash, Pratik Sehajpal and tough questions from RJs with maturity, fans have been hailing him as the winner. Also Read - Bigg Boss 15, Day 114, Live Updates: Rakhi Sawant admits her marriage with husband Ritesh is illegal

In tonight's episode, Karan once again got into an ugly argument with Tejasswi over . It all started when Tejasswi took a sly dig at Rashami when the latter was having a conversation with Nishant Bhat on how well she has performed being a wildcard contestant in the season. After Tejasswi's taunt, Rashami said that she regrets supporting her by calling her ungrateful and selfish. Also Read - Before Naagin 6, check out Sridevi, Mallika Sherawat and more Bollywood shape-shifting serpents from the big screen – view pics

Tejasswi then got into a heated argument when Karan tried telling her that she was wrong when she passed a taunt to Rashami. Tejasswi was seen shouting at the top of her voice and even walked a few steps towards Karan in anger. Karan mirrored her reaction and told her that she should be matured enough to accept her mistakes. Also Read - Bigg Boss 15: Salman Khan calls Karan Kundrra 'bewada jamai' after he plans a drinking session with Tejasswi Prakash's father

Later, Rakhi crossed the line and started taking digs at Pratik while referring to his closeness with . Pratik started crying and vowed never to talk to Rakhi ever again. Karan was then seen consoling Pratik over the entire matter.

Then came two RJs who interacted with housemates over a video call. They started asking tough questions to Karan about his relationship with Tejasswi, allegations of him not supporting her and being diplomatic. Karan said that he stands for Tejasswi whenever it is needed but also feels that she is herself a strong opinionated person who can fight for herself. Tejasswi agreed with him. Karan also openly admitted that he plays diplomatically since he has been like that and tries to grab maximum positives to avoid war like situation.

Seeing Karan acing all the departments, fans started hailing him as the winner of the season. Take a look.

