Rashami Desai is currently getting all the support from her fans after she failed to get support from any contestant during the Ticket To Finale task against Tejasswi Prakash and Devoleena Bhattacharjee. Also Read - Bigg Boss 15, Day 112, Live Updates: Rashami Desai and Devoleena Bhattacharjee get into a nasty fight
During the task, Rashami was expecting to get an autograph from Rakhi Sawant who flipped at the end moment and gave away her autograph to Devoleena. Rashami told Rakhi that she is now sure that the latter gets manipulated by others and doesn't uses her own mind while playing the game. She was referring to the fact how Karan Kundrra affected her decision to vote for Devoleena so that they could let Tejasswi become the winner. Also Read - Bigg Boss 15 ex contestant Umar Riaz stops his car to chat with paparazzi; called 'public winner' by fans – watch his reaction
Fans have been rallying behind Rashami calling her a lone warrior. They have been saying that only Umar Riaz was there to support her unconditionally. Take a look. Also Read - Bigg Boss 15: Is Rashami Desai going to leave in mid-week eviction? Worried fans hope it's not true – read tweets
