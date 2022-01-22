is currently getting all the support from her fans after she failed to get support from any contestant during the Ticket To Finale task against Tejasswi Prakash and . Also Read - Bigg Boss 15, Day 112, Live Updates: Rashami Desai and Devoleena Bhattacharjee get into a nasty fight

During the task, Rashami was expecting to get an autograph from who flipped at the end moment and gave away her autograph to Devoleena. Rashami told Rakhi that she is now sure that the latter gets manipulated by others and doesn't uses her own mind while playing the game. She was referring to the fact how Karan Kundrra affected her decision to vote for Devoleena so that they could let Tejasswi become the winner. Also Read - Bigg Boss 15 ex contestant Umar Riaz stops his car to chat with paparazzi; called 'public winner' by fans – watch his reaction

Fans have been rallying behind Rashami calling her a lone warrior. They have been saying that only Umar Riaz was there to support her unconditionally. Take a look. Also Read - Bigg Boss 15: Is Rashami Desai going to leave in mid-week eviction? Worried fans hope it's not true – read tweets

is playing all alone for self. I feel proud to be her fan. #biggboss15winnerrashmidesai #RashamiDesai #RashmiDesai — BhaviParekh83 (@BhaviParekh83) January 21, 2022

What bullshit are u talking tejaswi

Is that ur mouth or gutter #RashmiDesai played for u in bori task ,in cycle task ,in ball task

Ewhhhhhh are u a winning material

The most cunning witch I hv ever seen in biggboss ...yuck #BiggBoss15

#bb15#RashmiDesai — Sonal Royzada (@chalbazshona) January 21, 2022

Seriously my blood was boiling then when this two scoundrels were giving Gyan on "How Rashami and Dumbo shouldn't make their fights so ugly despite being friends." Bloody loser.#RashamiDasai #RashmiDesai#RashamilsTheBoss #BBQueenRashami#Rashamians — ✍︎☕︎ (@RDforWin) January 21, 2022

This is called friendship and support How #ShamithaShetty supports #Rashmidesai till the end despite she knowns she'll lose but she didn't backstab her,she stud by her till the end.She is the most loyal in the house#BBQueenShamita #ShamitasTribe #ShamitaForTheWin @ShamitaShetty — ???????? ???????? (@ArchiePunjaban) January 21, 2022

Was supporting #KaranKundra the whole season but after today's episode I realized that he only used #RashmiDesai for his & #TejaswiPrakash game & never stood by her when needed. Selfish guy. Hence Now I would like #ShamitaShetty or #RashmiDesai to win the show. #BigBoss15 #bb15 — Lovely Singh (@LovelyS57188592) January 21, 2022

