In the latest episode of Bigg Boss 15, we saw Tejasswi Prakash and Miesha Iyer getting into a verbal spat as she the former told the latter that she should give her fuel slots as because of her Miesha became the contender of the captaincy. This conversation didn't went well with fans as they call Tejasswi a 'selfish naagin' for her dirty game in the show. Here are some of the tweets...

#TejaswwiPrakash is selfish nagin she is not winning this show likh k lelo #KaranKundra should stay away from her#nehabhasin showing attitude on #pratiksehajpal ? bahen tu uske wajah se ott me dikhti thi aur yaha b uske wajarse aayi hai #biggboss15 #bb15 — Aarti | Sidheart❤️ (@Aarti_V4) November 5, 2021

#ShamitaShetty is bossy and dominating.

But #TejaswwiPrakash is a dirty player.

She is dominating and annoying to another level. #BiggBoss15 — Palak (@palak_arora28) November 5, 2021

#TejaswwiPrakash k saath jo bhi hua .... it's karmaaaaaa....are #VishalKotian ko rulaya tha kal....ararara ek din bhi nhi laga karma hone me — Aaliya (@aaliyashk11) November 5, 2021

#KaranKundra ka ch**t kaatke usko u r strong bol rahi hai when she is the one making him weak. #TejaswwiPrakash bahot cunning aur irritating hai.. #BiggBoss15 #BB15 #BiggBoss — Khatarnaak (@Khatarnaak18) November 5, 2021

Omg #TejaswwiPrakash is seriously starting to look mean. The way she is trying to keep insisting that meisha is their becoz of me. Girl plz tone down the superiority complex. #BiggBoss15 @ColorsTV — Riya (@Riya44437357) November 5, 2021

I don't like #TejaswwiPrakash at all kyoki mujhe waise girls hi nhi pasand hai overacting Jan k bachha banane wali like teja , jasmine blah blah.

I like #TejRan together .

Dono sath rhe aur #KaranIsTheBoss jit jaye baki koi issue nhi hai .

Koi hate nhi hai teja se . — Kk (@Kk38756809) November 5, 2021

#TejaswwiPrakash may be fun or entertaining but she is intelligently clever.. however I think she is the most fake person who has entered in the bigg boss house in all the seasons. This is so funny that she thinks Shamita would be jealous of her or insecure of her. really??????? — (@TanujaaBansal) November 5, 2021

God knows y people like #TejaswwiPrakash ,is it only for looks,which don't think she has much also bt except of that she is very bad at heart,full fake n this is a personality show not a drama show which needs acting so god knows y people like her, n really genuine person #Pratik — Mahira✨ (@mohitrainaa69) November 5, 2021

So, what are your thoughts on Tejasswi Prakash's game in the show?