Tonight's episode of Bigg Boss 15 was quite an emotional rollercoaster for the housemates especially Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra as their families approved of their relationship over a video call. Karan introduced Tejasswi to his parents and asked them about their views. They said that she is the heart of our family and hearing this Karan told Tejasswi, "They never said anything like this to any girl." And Tejasswi couldn't stop blushing. Also Read - Bigg Boss 15, Day 108, Live Updates: Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash's families approve of their relationship

Tejasswi's brother over a video call informed her that even their mother likes Karan. When Karan teased Tejasswi by asking her brother how did they tolerated her for all these years, he said, "Karan now she is your responsibility." Hearing this, both Karan and Tejasswi couldn't contain their joy. Also Read - Trending TV News Today: Avinash Sachdeva REACTS on split with Palak Purswani, Gauahar Khan SLAMS Karan Kundrra's 'stupid' remark for Pratik Sehajpal's mom and more

Even their fans who have been shipping for TejRan for months now, started expressing their joy and excitement saying that they can't wait to see them getting married after coming out of the Bigg Boss 15 house. People also couldn't stop talking about how Karan was asking Tejasswi to smile at him while she was doing dishes. Also Read - Bigg Boss 15: Gauahar Khan slams Karan Kundrra's 'stupid' comment on Pratik Sehajpal's mom; fans say, 'You are obsessed'

Take a look.

Sab log apni mstii krre the kitchen Mai But he keeps staring at her with so mch intensity❤️? I can feel the lovee yrr❤️

I don't know why solos r saying ki "They r not sure about eo"???? #TejRan — Kritika (@_TejRanLover__) January 18, 2022

Karan : Smile toh dede, main kabse taadd raha hoon tereko Karan kept staring at her while she was doing the dishes??

#TejRan — TejRan♡ (@itsme_saumya) January 18, 2022

He legit was just roaming around watching her helping her while she was doing dishes. He was not even bored.

There's no doubt he actually feels very strongly for her. ❤️#TejRan — S✨ (@_oblivion23) January 18, 2022

From

I Need To Be Given Rights

To

Abhi Teri Zimedari Hai From

Asking Hakk From The Girl

To

Receiving Hakk and Zimedaari From Her Family From

first official convrsation

To

First Offi family conversation

“Their Tale Became Our Fairy Tale”#TejRan #TejasswiPrakash #KaranKundrra pic.twitter.com/jvkiRlE2aJ — R.I.T.Z.Z (@Ritika38731919) January 18, 2022

Don't be surprised u guys agar finale ke kuch din baad hi aapko engagement ya roke ki news aajaye . Sunny boi is a whole different mood after the parents approval ??#tejran https://t.co/H13H1hDgp6 — Opinion.Exe (@OpinionExe) January 18, 2022

Karan looks so happy now as he got the answers he wanted. He is in madly in love with her guys & can't afford to lose her. He has already thought of being with her for the rest of his life. So, don't ever judge his love for her again. #TejRan — ????? (@ShiningSaraa) January 18, 2022

