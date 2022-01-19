Tonight's episode of Bigg Boss 15 was quite an emotional rollercoaster for the housemates especially Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra as their families approved of their relationship over a video call. Karan introduced Tejasswi to his parents and asked them about their views. They said that she is the heart of our family and hearing this Karan told Tejasswi, "They never said anything like this to any girl." And Tejasswi couldn't stop blushing. Also Read - Bigg Boss 15, Day 108, Live Updates: Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash's families approve of their relationship
Tejasswi's brother over a video call informed her that even their mother likes Karan. When Karan teased Tejasswi by asking her brother how did they tolerated her for all these years, he said, "Karan now she is your responsibility." Hearing this, both Karan and Tejasswi couldn't contain their joy. Also Read - Trending TV News Today: Avinash Sachdeva REACTS on split with Palak Purswani, Gauahar Khan SLAMS Karan Kundrra's 'stupid' remark for Pratik Sehajpal's mom and more
Even their fans who have been shipping for TejRan for months now, started expressing their joy and excitement saying that they can't wait to see them getting married after coming out of the Bigg Boss 15 house. People also couldn't stop talking about how Karan was asking Tejasswi to smile at him while she was doing dishes. Also Read - Bigg Boss 15: Gauahar Khan slams Karan Kundrra's 'stupid' comment on Pratik Sehajpal's mom; fans say, 'You are obsessed'
Take a look.
