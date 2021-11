In the latest episode of Bigg Boss 15: Weekend Ka Vaar, we saw bashing Pratik Sehajpal for crossing his line and going below the belt with Rajiv Adatia. Though the contestant tried to clarify that he didn't do it intentionally and apologized for his action at that time, Salman continued to slam him. Now, fans have come out in support of Pratik and said that Salman Khan was unfair. Here are some of their tweets.... Also Read - Bigg Boss 12: Salman Khan sings a song about antics of the housemates and it sums up our feelings - watch video

#BiggBoss15 When #Salmankhan was bashing #PratikSehajpal , still pratik was joining hands and said sorry many time, that was the moment when literally you feel that you cant do anything for Champ, you are help less!! STOP PRATIK PAR VAAR — Sher Pratik Fc? (@BangaArshdeep) November 13, 2021

If U feel SAD, He is there for you. But if he feels SAD, Then People Laugh &

Trust Me Their LAUGHTER is enough PROOF OF HIS SUCCESS Good going @realsehajpal bhai

STOP PRATIK PAR VAAR pic.twitter.com/gU5TZjBQvx — Sidnaaz Onlyyyy (@AnkitaK1996) November 13, 2021

Aaj mann krra hai iss trend ko teen million leke jaane ka. Bhot gussa hai after WKV if you're ready say yes with the tagline right fuckin now ? Agar ho pratikfam ka hissa aur pratik khaas hai to haa likho abhi ke abhi STOP PRATIK PAR VAAR@IamRealHasan Let's show these MFS — Chamber (@MrChamber4) November 13, 2021

Chachi Chundra knows the format and Quickly caught ON to what is going on! Is liye #PratikSehajpal ke favor main SUDDENLY bolne laga! Did not WANT him to get SYMPATHY! STOP PRATIK PAR VAAR — Dhongi000 (@dhongi000) November 13, 2021

Start Mass Retweeting Fam !! Do Night Shift as Tag Is Trending at Top 10 So It will Not Slip From List !! Y New Target Alert :- 2 Million. Let's Roar Like a Kingdom STOP PRATIK PAR VAAR#PratikSehajpal — Syed nabeel? (#Pratikfam) (@SyedNabeel58) November 13, 2021

Both #tej #kar have lost the plot , this behaviour is your personality which is very negative and if I have people like you in my surroundings will definitely kick ur ass off#pratik u r a star ⭐ u r a trp king ?@realsehajpal @VijMahhi @imjaybhanushali

STOP PRATIK PAR VAAR https://t.co/C1nN3WhwCZ — Ankushraina (@Ankushraina10) November 13, 2021

Fake Relationship Teja and Karan

Fake People Umar and Vishal

Fake friend Nishant and Rajeev

dum hota to dankey ki chot pe saamne aate tum sab bheegi billio ki tarah nahi

Pratik Sehajpal Sher Dahadta hai on your face

STOP PRATIK PAR VAAR — Saddam Hussain (@SaddamH83423303) November 13, 2021

Well, it will be interesting to see how Pratik Sehajpal will play his game from now.