Bigg Boss 15 is currently in its finale week and but it looks like Tejasswi Prakash and are in no mood to settle their differences. In fact, the two got into a heated argument during the last BB Hotel task. Tejasswi ended up calling Shamita an aunty after the latter sat on top of Karan Kundrra to give him a massage. And now angry fans have started digging out intimate pictures of Tejasswi to defend Shamita over her nasty remark. Also Read - Bigg Boss 15, Day 115, Live Updates: Rashami Desai sees Shamita Shetty as the winner

During the task, Tejaswwi and Shamita were the hotel staff, other contestants were hotel guests. Tejasswi was supposed to give a massage to co-contestant and beau Karan Kundrra, who was not impressed by her skills. He then called Shamita to give him a massage, to which she happily obliged. Tejasswi couldn't stand Shamita getting close to her boyfriend. She pulled Shamita by her leg and took a nasty jibe at her by calling her an aunty. Also Read - Bigg Boss 15: Shehnaaz Gill to grace the finale of Salman Khan's show; pay special tribute to late Sidharth Shukla

Shamita lost her cool and retaliated by shouting at Karan as well saying that she would have handled this situation in a different manner altogether if it would have happened outside the Bigg Boss 15 house. Viewers were also not happy with Tejasswi's behaviour and called her out on social media. Also Read - Bigg Boss 15: Jealous Tejasswi Prakash calls Shamita Shetty 'aunty' after she gets on top of Karan Kundrra to give massage

Take a look.

So according to @itsmetejasswi's own language.. after seeing this pic.. can I also say "aunty chadh gayi uss par bhi?" But sorry I wont cause thats not my class! Thats bhejasswi's crass! #ShamitaShetty pic.twitter.com/UkbNemdQ98 — SATHAVARA AJAY (@SATHAVARAAJAY1) January 25, 2022

So according to @itsmetejasswi's own language.. after seeing this video.. can I also say "aunty chadh gayi uss par bhi?" But sorry I wont cause thats not my class! Thats bhejasswi's crass! #ShamitaShetty #BB15 #BiggBoss15 pic.twitter.com/7DCLog35Qu — Sharda choudhary (@Shardac77439651) January 25, 2022

If #SHAMITASHETTY is an aunty, then how i wish, And i would love to look as good and as fit as she is at this age. Gutter mouth #TejasswiPrakash … #ShamitaIsTheBoss #Shamita #ShamitaShettyForTheWin #SHAMITADESERVESBBVICTORY #ShamitasTribes — kismet (@kismet8855) January 25, 2022

How dare you pass such hurtful comments on another woman, Te-ja? Age, success, fame are transient. Ones beautiful heart is the only constant. Dare not look at the mirror, you'll be ashamed. You are an ugly human being.#ShamitaShetty #BB15

SHAMITA DESERVES BB VICTORY — Kavi_talks?? (@TalksKavi) January 25, 2022

So basically teja haar rahi thi task like always she behaved like a sore loser We can see Karan himself left her msg n called shamz…insecure brainless ??#ShamitaShetty pic.twitter.com/iInTFFho5z — ??????? (@AngelTweetzs) January 25, 2022

People who are openly supporting TEJASWWI PRAKASH for her derogatory comment on #SHAMITASHETTY shows where they come from!! This would straight away question their upbringing!!

Too tired of this mentality of the people here!! Absolutely disgusted!? SHAMITA DESERVES BB VICTORY — Taffy!✨ (@TausifAhmedAn11) January 25, 2022

Keep watching this space for the latest updates on Bigg Boss 15.