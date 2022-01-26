Bigg Boss 15 is currently in its finale week and but it looks like Tejasswi Prakash and Shamita Shetty are in no mood to settle their differences. In fact, the two got into a heated argument during the last BB Hotel task. Tejasswi ended up calling Shamita an aunty after the latter sat on top of Karan Kundrra to give him a massage. And now angry fans have started digging out intimate pictures of Tejasswi to defend Shamita over her nasty remark. Also Read - Bigg Boss 15, Day 115, Live Updates: Rashami Desai sees Shamita Shetty as the winner
During the task, Tejaswwi and Shamita were the hotel staff, other contestants were hotel guests. Tejasswi was supposed to give a massage to co-contestant and beau Karan Kundrra, who was not impressed by her skills. He then called Shamita to give him a massage, to which she happily obliged. Tejasswi couldn't stand Shamita getting close to her boyfriend. She pulled Shamita by her leg and took a nasty jibe at her by calling her an aunty. Also Read - Bigg Boss 15: Shehnaaz Gill to grace the finale of Salman Khan's show; pay special tribute to late Sidharth Shukla
Shamita lost her cool and retaliated by shouting at Karan as well saying that she would have handled this situation in a different manner altogether if it would have happened outside the Bigg Boss 15 house. Viewers were also not happy with Tejasswi's behaviour and called her out on social media. Also Read - Bigg Boss 15: Jealous Tejasswi Prakash calls Shamita Shetty 'aunty' after she gets on top of Karan Kundrra to give massage
Take a look.
Keep watching this space for the latest updates on Bigg Boss 15.
Stay tuned to BollywoodLife for the latest scoops and updates from Bollywood, Hollywood, South, TV and Web-Series.
Click to join us on Facebook, Twitter, Youtube and Instagram. Also follow us on Facebook Messenger for latest updates.