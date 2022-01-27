Bigg Boss 15 fans dig out Tejasswi Prakash's old video where she said 'aunty' is a derogatory word after her brawl with Shamita Shetty

Bigg Boss 15: Tejasswi Prakash's old video discussing 'aunty' being a derogatory word for women in a TV show has surfaced. Her brawl with Shamita Shetty and her 'aunty' remark for the actress got her a lot of flak. Check out the video below: