Bigg Boss 15 recently saw Tejasswi Prakash calling 'Aunty'. It all happened during the task when the public had joined the housemates inside before the finale. The contestants of Bigg Boss 15 were asked to entertain the audience. And during the tasks, Tejasswi started giving a massage to Karan. However, Karan was not impressed with her massaging skills. Karan walked out and then Shamita was seen giving a massage to Karan. Tejasswi did not like it, it seems. She went and dragged Shamita down from top of Karan saying that he is not Raqesh Bapat. Teja also alleged that she has never taken any task so seriously before. It seemed that Tejasswi was insecure with Shamita.

Later, we saw Shamita giving a massage to Pratik. Tejasswi reacted to it saying, "That aunty is on top of this one too." Shamita was furious with Tejasswi for the same and she slammed her and also Karan Kundrra for not taking a stand for her. Tejasswi had apologised to her but Shamita was in no mood to accept her apology. And now, a netizen has shared a old video in which Tejasswi saying that women find 'aunty' to be a derogatory word. The video is from her appearance on Genelia D'Souza and 's show 'Ladies Vs Gentlemen'. They were discussing whether calling a woman an aunty is derogtaory. Tejasswi said, "Mere saath hua hai. I am like, 'Main itni bhi badi nahi hoon. Aunty?' I'll be honest, maine aise react kiya hai. Maine bohot saari auntiyon ko, jo genuinely mujhse bohot badi hai, jinko main aunty hi bulaungi, unko bhi problem hui hai. A lot of people jo aunty wale age group mein hai, they don't want to believe ki woh aunty wale age group mein hai." Rithvik pointed out that it's not a derogatory word to which Tejasswi says that women find it to be derogatory. Check out the video here:

Tejasswi Prakash' brother Pratik Wayangankar defended her saying, "Since when did calling aunty became offensive?! What about the time when Teju was called immature, brat & a lot more ?! Teju didn't even react or drag it unnecessarily . At least she apologised when it wasn't even needed. #Convenience #TejasswiPrakash #TejaTroops #BB15." Check out his tweet here:

Tejasswi Prakash' good friend said that it was a wrong statement by Tejasswi. A fan had asked her opinion on the 'Aunty' comment. She said, "I assume Anil now you all know me. It was a wrong statement by #teja. And also if u call someone aunty please show that respect too.Because aunty cud be your maasi,bua,or anyone whom u shows respect,not to age shame,demean or degrade. And Shamita is hot anyway."

Tejasswi is surely getting a lot of flak for her aunty comment. Anyway, the finale is on Saturday and Sunday. Post that, Tejasswi is said to work in Naagin 6.