It seems there is trouble in the lovers' paradise as Bigg Boss 15 couple Karan Kundrra and Tajasswi Prakash aren't getting on the same page with their game strategies. In tonight's episode, Karan tried really hard to convince Tejasswi to make her aware of 's game plan. Karan walked away from Tejasswi multiple times as he tried speaking to her.

It all started when Rakhi told Karan that if Tejasswi qualifies in top 5, he might not have a chance to win the show against her. She asked him to keep distance from Tejasswi so that they could pave their path towards the finale. Karan carefully listened to Rakhi's game plan and went straight to Tejasswi to explain their entire conversation to her.

However, Karan realised that Tejasswi isn't getting his point and what message he has been trying to convey to her. Karan got frustrated and told her that he doesn't want to talk and want to maintain distance from her negative thoughts. Tejasswi asked him not to judge her and make assumptions about her.

Later, when Karan tried to explain the same thing to , Tejasswi shouted from a distance asking them not to discuss things in silence. Karan again got frustrated and told her that there wasn't anything secret that he was sharing with Rashami. He even said it out loud and asked Rashami to make Tejasswi realise what they were talking about. But Tejasswi wasn't ready to listen. Karan got angry and told Tejasswi that she needs to figure out who is with her and who is against her.

Looking at TejRan's on and off conversations, viewers started empathising with Karan for tolerating Tejasswi's attitude, which they left wasn't right towards Karan. They expressed their feelings on Twitter. Take a look.

Its 47 mins g m feeling really bad for #KaranKundrra now ? Cant keep the count on how many times he went to teja & then walked out getting fed up of her attitude? Kk - ganpat bappa ko to chor de was hilarious#BiggBoss15 — Chetana?No Diplomacy (@Chetana_CND) January 5, 2022

Bahut hua Samman ! Enough Shits taken !

Time to get Right back at u ! U can't keep Taunting him

Making fun of him

Bitching about him

Accusing him for ur loss Enough is Enough ! KARAN RESPECTS SACHAI#KaranKundrra#KaranIsTheBoss #KKundrraSquad #BiggBoss #BB15 pic.twitter.com/MT5erTJ1d7 — Team Karan (@Chhaya_Tripti) January 5, 2022

#KaranKundrra is trying to explain TP regarding Rakha & her game to break them. But TP's attitude is all over the place.

She's talking so rudely with Karan. Karan was just trying to help her out.#KaranIsTheBoss

KARAN RESPECTS SACHAI — RG ? (@_dark_crusader) January 5, 2022

Starting to think #KaranKundrra has saint level patience. He knew how VK acted with Teja and he sat there patiently as VK sang to TP, or when he was telling Karan that their bond is on another level. He sat through all the Teja/Nish post BB plans knowing how NB felt!! #TejRan — Tia H ❤️ TejRan (@tiaa345) January 5, 2022

Rakhi: if TP comes to finals, noone can stop her from winning, not even to you. #KaranKundrra: even if #UmarRiaz comes to finals, noone can stop him from winning! Love you Karan! ?♥️ Rakhi can play all the mind games she wants, won't work with him. #BB15 | #BiggBoss — A ?? (Sid ?) (@TheBiggBossGirl) January 5, 2022

