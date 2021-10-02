Bigg Boss 15 has begun and Asim Riaz's brother, Umar Riaz has entered the house. Bigg Boss 13 has been one of the most iconic seasons ever and Asim Riaz won hearts. Umar is coming on the show two years after his brother, model-rapper Asim Riaz created history. On the stage today, we saw the Riaz brothers and fans are so happy to see them. Their bond was quite visible on the stage and Salman Khan also had a lot of fun on the stage with the duo. All Asim fans are now welcoming his brother Umar Riaz and are all set to support him. The bond we saw is a proof that they are the best brothers. Twitter is all about Asim and Umar right now and it was a special moment for all Bigg Boss 13 fans as well. Take a look at the tweets here: Also Read - Bigg Boss 15: Sidharth Shukla, Prince Narula, Rubina Dilaik and more: Here’s how much past winners have earned as prize money

