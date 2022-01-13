Bigg Boss 15 saw one of the most heated fights today. Tejasswi Prakash and Shamita Shetty had the catfight of the season. Angry and upset Tejasswi Prakash told Shamita Shetty that she was insecure about her. She said that everyone in the house conspired to make her lose in every task. Tejasswi Prakash said that she was not blind to what was happening with her. Fuming, she told Shamita Shetty that she had tried to brainwash Karan Kundrra at every given chance. She said that she was not insecure of Shamita Shetty and Karan Kundrra's friendship on the show. Also Read - Bigg Boss 15 Live Updates: Shamita Shetty feels Rakhi Sawant deserves to be in the house

This was not all. The Swaragini actress hinted that she had the benefit to go out of the house for a week and get tips on the game. She also gave a reference on that matter. Tejasswi Prakash even told Shamita Shetty that she was someone who got a chance to be thrice on the show. Fans have hailed Tejasswi Prakash for 'exposing the bias of the makers' towards Shamita Shetty. Take a look at the tweets below... Also Read - Trending TV News Today: Mouni Roy's wedding date revealed, Umar Riaz's father slams Tejasswi Prakash and more

TEJASSWI PRAKASH ????? YOU FREAKING KILLED IT !!!!!! Sherni hai tu sherniiiiiiii!

The way she roared todayyyyyyy!

And howwwwwwww!! I loved you babyyyyyyyyyy!! We are all so proud of you ????#TejRan #TejasswiPrakash pic.twitter.com/fVBV82ZZRM — Riddhi (@_Riddhi1609) January 12, 2022

Shammo is no competition for #TejasswiPrakash — ROMA MISHRA (@ROMAMIS76768555) January 12, 2022

Lmao its Shamita who is insecure not #TejasswiPrakash !! — She⚡ (@vibessupremacyy) January 12, 2022

Aaj ek episode saree season ka trp le ayegi I think so... Maza agaya Teja ko dekhke though we knew about it from yesterday bt full hd screen pe right angles se dekhke jo maza aya na uski baat hi alag hai #TejasswiPrakash TEJASSWI IS THE BOSS — jasly_14 (@Jaslyshipper) January 12, 2022

@ShamitaShetty someone should learn from you how to fire shots at someone from someone else’s shoulder. Such a bullshit justification for downgrading #TejasswiPrakash #BigBoss15 #flipper #TejasswiIsTheBoss #KaranIsTheBoss — Ritika Simon (@SimonRitika) January 12, 2022

#TejasswiPrakash ruled tonight's episode Finally after so much confusion all over 16 weeks Today i must say this She is favourite to win #BiggBoss15 and its our first and Final prediction of winner now — The Khabri (@TheRealKhabri) January 12, 2022

#TejasswiPrakash on #ShamitaShetty saying #DivyaAgrawal is not in #BiggBoss15 Divya doesn't need 2 or 3 chances, she already won on the first chance thats why she isn't here???? Aaj to lapet lapet ke expose kiya Teja ne Sbko?@Divyaakitweet — The Khabri (@TheRealKhabri) January 12, 2022

https://t.co/BNwK6IohZo

U BEING CONVENIENT AGAIN!!#TejasswiPrakash IS CONFRONTATIONAL SHE EXPOSED YOU ALL!! PUBLIC KO SAB PTA HAI#TejRan — TejRan_Minakshi Agarwal Banka (@AgarwalBanka) January 12, 2022

For the first time in bb history I haven't seen any badaas contestant.. u r superb u killed it.. loved the way u bajaoing #TejasswiIsTheBoss #TejasswiPrakash #bb15#OrmaxMedia #ColorsTV — Praneeta pradhan (@Praneetapradha2) January 12, 2022

Singlehandedly destroying favouritism and what a fabulous screen presence , Sherni Che ? #TejasswiPrakash #TejRan — TejaxTejRan (@AddictTejran) January 12, 2022

History Repeats Again; In BB OTT #DivyaAgarwal Was Seen Bajaoing Shammo. Whereas Today #TejasswiPrakash Has Maintained It & Shown Shammo Her True Face & Where She Stands! Fearless Queens For A Reason ?

Teju Was Bang On In Today's Episode.. Retweet if you agree! — Tejasswi Prakash ? (@team_tejasswi1) January 12, 2022

Tejasswi Prakash said that Divya Agarwal was not called on Bigg Boss 15 as she did not need three chances to win Bigg Boss. Fans are loving the savage side of the actress. Between Shamita Shetty and Tejasswi Prakash whom do you love today? Also Read - Bigg Boss 15: Pratik Sehajpal is the new VIP of the house; fans troll Tejasswi Prakash — read tweets