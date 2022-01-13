Bigg Boss 15: Fans in awe of Tejasswi Prakash's fiery outburst on Shamita Shetty; say, 'Sherni hai tu sherni' – read tweets
Bigg Boss 15: Fans in awe of Tejasswi Prakash after she tells Shamita Shetty that Divya Agarwal won the show once and does not need multiple chances; hail her as a Sherni read tweets
Bollywoodlife_Web/Bollywoodlife_AS_Inarticle_300x250|300,250~Bollywoodlife_Web/Bollywoodlife_AS_Inarticle_2_300x250|300,250~Bollywoodlife_Web/Bollywoodlife_AS_ATF_970x90|970,250~Bollywoodlife_Web/Bollywoodlife_AS_ATF_300x250|300,600~Bollywoodlife_Web/Bollywoodlife_AS_BTF_1_300x250|300,600~Bollywoodlife_Web/Bollywoodlife_AS_BTF_2_300x250|300,600~Bollywoodlife_Web/bollywoodlife_ros_strip|1300,50~Bollywoodlife_Web/Bollywoodlife_AS_OOP_1x1|1,1