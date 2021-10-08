Bigg Boss 15 has started and one of the contestants who has gone in with a lot of hype is Umar Riaz. He is the elder brother of Asim Riaz, one of the most-loved BB contestants of all time. Umar Riaz has shown that he is quite a calm person as compared to Asim who was kind of hot-headed. On the show, he has been entertaining and it is evident that he has the one-liners. However, we did not get to see even a bit of Umar Riaz last night. The whole focus was on Karan Kundrra, Pratik Sehajpal and Shamita Shetty. Fans pointed this out to the makers. In fact, people who watch the live feed say that he was rather entertaining all through. They are now trending that they watch BB15 for Umar Riaz. Also Read - Bigg Boss 15: Do you feel that Umar Riaz's 'Quitter' comment on Pratik Sehajpal was uncalled for? Vote Now
We can see that fans are upset as they want to see more of the handsome doctor. In Bigg Boss 13, Umar Riaz supported his brother who had a tremendous but tumultuous journey. This time, it is Asim Riaz who is backing his brother. Now, let us see if makers take notice and give more footage to Umar Riaz on the show! Also Read - Bigg Boss 15: Umar Riaz REVEALS how being in the frontline during Corona will help him survive the show [Exclusive]
Stay tuned to BollywoodLife for the latest scoops and updates from Bollywood, Hollywood, South, TV and Web-Series.
Click to join us on Facebook, Twitter, Youtube and Instagram. Also follow us on Facebook Messenger for latest updates.