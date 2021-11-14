In the latest episode of Bigg Boss 15: Weekend Ka Vaar, we saw housemates getting into an ugly verbal spat during the 'Most Wanted' task and in that we saw the physical fight between Pratik Sehajpal and Umar Riaz grabbing our attention. But the highlight of the episode was Umar's strong conversation with Tejasswi, where he told the latter that he is a lion and she doesn't need to be protective about him. In fact fans to praise him for that and called him an 'unpredictable lion'. Here are some of the tweets... Also Read - Bigg Boss 15: Weekend Ka Vaar LIVE UPDATES: Pratik Sehajpal and Umar Riaz get violent in the presence of guests Siddhant Chaturvedi and Sharvari

Conversation B/w Umar And Salman Umar Was Telling Smthing To Salman , Pratik Mocked ; Salman : Woh ( Umar ) Sahi Hi Toh Bol Raha Hai ? Pratik Got 0 Respect Neither From Contestants Nor Audience Nor From Show Host #UmarRiaz #BiggBoss15 — Umar Riaz Fan Club ??? (@ShaikhA95220222) November 14, 2021

"I am not a prey; main sher hu, kha jaunga yaha sabko is game mein" of today's episode deserves a separate fanbase altogether! ?#bb15 #BiggBoss15 #UmarRiaz — thegirlwhocomesonlywithbb (@Gargiiii4) November 14, 2021

Also Umar was giving his reasons during the mud task. Suddenly Pratik started speaking disgracefully and made personal comments. Unar even said don't make personal remarks. I'm talking about your game. He threw mud. Pratik threw the basket or mug, whatever it was. #UmarRiaz — Ankita Chatterjee (@ankita_chatt25) November 14, 2021

I loved that conversation. #UmarRiaz is emotionally the strongest. Inspite of being sidelined and bashed and disappointed at not getting justice for being thrown into the pool, he still did not cry. He is giving back to the bully of the house in the language needed. — RadheShyam (@SwathiBandhu) November 14, 2021

And the way #UmarRiaz told everything to teju I totally agree with him but I appreciate one more thing he say everything to teju but not in front of Neha because he know kab kya bolna hai or kaha bolna hai #BiggBoss15 #UmarIsTheBoss#UmarArmy

UNSTOPPABLE UMAR RIAZ — Shah Faisal ?? (@shahfaisal_22) November 14, 2021

Umar to Teja: Mai jo kaam karta hoon, log rote hai cheekhte hai magar mere chehre pe shikast nahi aati. Toh please ye kisi ko nahi bolna ki mai emotionally weak hoon. Sher hoon main sab ko khaa jaunga!

Good that he took a stand for himself. #UmarRiaz #BiggBoss15 — Carpe Diem?? (@CarpeDiem5523) November 14, 2021

Umar Said : " Mere Liye Bechara Banne Ki Zroorat Nahi , I Am Not Bechara " " Don't Show Me Week, I Am Not Week At All, I Am Enough For Myself " " I Am A Sher And Emotionally Very Strong " #UmarRiaz #UmarArmy#BiggBoss15 — ???????  (@shaista_7866) November 14, 2021

