Bigg Boss 15: Fans SLAM Jay Bhanushali for abusing Pratik Sehajpal's mother – view tweets

In the recent episode of Bigg Boss 15, we saw the and Pratik Sehajpal getting into a heated argument, which later resulted in a physical fight. While Pratik grabbed Jay's collar, in anger the later abused former on his mother. This action made the scenario worst as Sehajpal damaged the property of Bigg Boss in anger. Now fans have reacted to the scenario and have slammed Jay for abusing Pratik's mother. Here are some of the tweets...

#PratikSehajpal always on panic mode and #JayBhanushali seems he is senior in the show so every body needs to bow down in front of him. #MeishaIyer & #VidhiPandya are only seeking boys attention. Rest #VishalKotian think himself he is running the show. — HR Rahul Saxena (@HrRahulsaxena) October 5, 2021

I know this isn't accurate... But what's funny is a ded futiya calling someone ded futiya is a big joke... #JayBhanushali come on man grow up atleast mentally....#PratikSehajpal needs to channelise his fire on important things.✌️#bigboss15 pic.twitter.com/Rjij9KguXa — LoneRanger (@LoneRanger883) October 5, 2021

#JayBhanushali ne gali di Pratik ki mom ko jay koi nahi hota uski maa ko gali dene wala agar #pratiksehjpal kisi ki gali suune nahi aaya ghar ke sabhi nominated hue sahi hua pratik to bach hi jayega #pratiksehjpal ?? — aditya raut (@adityalraut) October 5, 2021

I am with #PratikSehajpal this time because I cannot support #JayBhanushali who body shames and abuses someone's mother. Yes pratik is very annoying and his games are dirty but abuse pratik and his game but not his height and parents!! Jay you lost all my respect I had for you. — Amaya (@amaya_bb15) October 5, 2021

Trust me how all ganging up #PratikSehajpal in #BiggBoss15 it makes him stronger vote wise#JayBhanushali what a let down? he keeps calling Pratik dedd futiya, what z this language.. is Jay a celebrity? How shallow these celebs r.. jay must be calling #MahiVij ded futiya too? — Neha (@nehaaroraYT) October 5, 2021

According to me both #JayBhanushali & #PratikSehajpal was wrong. Though the fight initiated by Jay 1st and Pratik wasn't any less. This time taali dono hathon se baji hai.#BiggBoss15 @BiggBoss — Mahira Patel (@MahirasWorld) October 5, 2021

I don't support a couple of things that #JayBhanushali said today,gaali is not part of it Bt I don't support #Pratik's chutiyapa & over smartness & loser attitude even more than that. Everyone in OTT always bowed down to him for some reason,it won't work here#BiggBoss15#BB15 — Lina Dsouza ? (@LinaDsouza1) October 5, 2021

In tomorrow's episode, we will see the junglewasis getting nominated due to Pratik's action.