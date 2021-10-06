Bigg Boss 15: Fans SLAM Jay Bhanushali for abusing Pratik Sehajpal's mother – view tweets

In the recent episode of Bigg Boss 15, we saw the Jay Bhanushali and Pratik Sehajpal getting into a heated argument, which later resulted in a physical fight. While Pratik grabbed Jay's collar, in anger the later abused former on his mother. This action made the scenario worst as Sehajpal damaged the property of Bigg Boss in anger. Now fans have reacted to the scenario and have slammed Jay for abusing Pratik's mother. Here are some of the tweets... Also Read - Bigg Boss 15, day 2, October 5 LIVE UPDATES: Jay Bhanushali calls Pratik Sehajpal 'Tommy'
In tomorrow's episode, we will see the junglewasis getting nominated due to Pratik's action. Also Read - Bigg Boss 15: From Jay Bhanushali to Karan Kundrra: Here's how much THESE contestants are charging per day for Salman Khan's reality show
Stay tuned to BollywoodLife for the latest scoops and updates from Bollywood, Hollywood, South, TV and Web-Series.
Click to join us on Facebook, Twitter, Youtube and Instagram. Also follow us on Facebook Messenger for latest updates.