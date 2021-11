Bigg Boss 15 TRPs are nothing to celebrate. In fact, even during Weekend Ka Vaar Salman Khan is subtly telling the housemates that they are not performing to their full potential. He is saying that the entertainment quotient of the show is in the hands of the contestants and they do not seem to be doing anything great. Now, people who watch the live feed feel that it is much better than what is shown on the episodes. They feel makers should concentrate on putting those clips rather than showing their favourites. One of the contestants who is under immense flak is Shamita Shetty. Also Read - Bigg Boss 15: Do you think Shamita Shetty gets easily influenced by people which affects her judgement? Vote now

The viewers feel that the makers are going all out to promote her. The fact that she has three known people inside as emotional support has not endeared her to fans. In fact, many feel that there was no need for Raqesh Bapat as he did not play well in Bigg Boss OTT. Check out the angry tweets of fans...

So popular faces laughing on Miesha and Leishan after themselves forcing an angle leading to the channel initiating Shamita's angle to compensate. MG contestants shouldn't judge others.#BiggBoss15 #BB15 — Ash (@AshwiniKoul93) November 8, 2021

Why such special treatment for Shamita? Can't understand the purpose of sending 3 wildcard entries related to her! #BB15 @BeingSalmanKhan @BiggBoss @EndemolShineIND — Rameeza Dakhan (@Rameeza_Dakhan) November 8, 2021

Kuch BHI bolte hai log????? It's soo clearly visible shammo s getting favours frm d channel completely! Even though Der was no muddha n she was invisible in the week mudha banake usko heroine banarahe hai! Datz y trp aur giregi aur giregi! ????? #bb15 #shammokasasural — Anusha (@Anusha03512736) November 8, 2021

#BiggBoss15: #Didi se darrrr, well that’s a tall order! Try and catch today’s #WeekendKaVaar especially the section where #EktaKapoor has asked Didi to stand up against #UmarRiaz!! Ekta had to finally ask her to sit as she was just taking rubbish which was by the way Gluten-free https://t.co/31knTgqtRL — salil arunkumar sand (@isalilsand) November 7, 2021

Shamita Shetty is surely facing the ire of the audience. Let us see if she manages to survive on the show for a long time.