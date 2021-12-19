Last week was quite happening in Bigg Boss 15. We saw quite a few fights. There was also a controversial issue between and Abhijit Bichukale during the ticket to finale task. He asked to her give him a kiss on his cheek. He did that several times. Many fights and arguments ensued in the house after this. It was quite obvious that the issue would be raised on Weekend Ka Vaar and it was. showed a video footage to everyone. Salman Khan later told Abhijit Bichukale that he was wrong. But that was not all. He asked Devoleena why she didn’t raise an issue on the kiss when he had first asked her to kiss him. Salman said it was only after the task was cancelled that she raised this issue with Rakhi. Devoleena said that she thought he was joking during the first few times. She added that it was not her intention to get benefits of the task from Abhijit and then complain about him. Also Read - Trending Entertainment News Today: Katrina Kaif to join Salman Khan for Tiger 3 shoot in Delhi; Covid stricken Kareena Kapoor Khan misses her babies and more

Fans are now reacting on what happened on tonight’s episode. They are criticising Salman for blaming Devoleena. “I literally felt so bad after watching the show. So many girls suffer silently but never speak up about their pain. And Devoleena took a stand for herself, but now she is being blamed by Salman. Wow. We stand by Devoleena. #DevoleenaBhattacharjee,” wrote a fan. Another fan added, “I completely support Devoleena this time.” Another user wrote, “Being a girl, so proud of #Devoleena for speaking up and #TejasswiPrakash for standing for the right thing. it's a very sensitive topic and honestly it's not about who's your favorite or not. it's about standing for the right thing.” Also Read - Bigg Boss 15: 'Ritesh's marriage to Rakhi Sawant is a lie, so are his claims of being an NRI,' says his first wife Snigdha Priya

Have a look at the reactions below: Also Read - Bigg Boss 15, Weekend Ka Vaar, Live Updates: 'Ho kaun tum?' Salman Khan SLAMS Ritesh for misbehaving with Rakhi Sawant

being a girl, so proud of #Devoleena for speaking up and #TejasswiPrakash for standing for the right thing. it's a very sensitive topic and honestly it's not about who's your favorite or not. it's about standing for the right thing. #BB15 — mariumk (@mariumk2) December 18, 2021

I literally felt so bad after watching the show. So many girls suffer silently but never speak up about their pain. And Devoleena took a stand for herself, but now she is being blamed by Salman. Wow. We stand by Devoleena. #DevoleenaBhattacharjee — Anushka Dutta (@Anushka48339556) December 18, 2021

I dont agree with @BeingSalmanKhan and @TheRashamiDesai

Ungli doge to hath pakdega hi?

Girls give benefit of doubt to a lot of ch#tiya boys, they dont lead them on, ki aao hamari marke jaao.

Like srsly? I didnt expect this from salman#TejaswiPrakash was right

HBD BB KING PRATIK — Kya Naam Rakhu Me? (@KyaNaamRakhuMe) December 18, 2021

Teja was absolutely right when she said .. it takes time to register and stand up against it. Love you teja for standing up with her. #DevoleenaBhattacharjee #TejasswiPrakash https://t.co/ZSAhbJQh8D — swati (@ar_koel) December 18, 2021

I never thought that I will support Devoleena ever in Bigg Boss but seriously She made me wrong this time. She just killed it in #BB15. Rashmiko Aaj jo Dholaai diya nah woh bhi bohot acha laga. Proud of her as bengali. She nailed it in #BiggBoss15 seriously. — Md. Ramiz (@PCsBarfi) December 18, 2021

What’s your take on this? Tweet to us @bollywood_life and let us know.