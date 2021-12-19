Last week was quite happening in Bigg Boss 15. We saw quite a few fights. There was also a controversial issue between Devoleena Bhattacharjee and Abhijit Bichukale during the ticket to finale task. He asked to her give him a kiss on his cheek. He did that several times. Many fights and arguments ensued in the house after this. It was quite obvious that the issue would be raised on Weekend Ka Vaar and it was. Salman Khan showed a video footage to everyone. Salman Khan later told Abhijit Bichukale that he was wrong. But that was not all. He asked Devoleena why she didn’t raise an issue on the kiss when he had first asked her to kiss him. Salman said it was only after the task was cancelled that she raised this issue with Rakhi. Devoleena said that she thought he was joking during the first few times. She added that it was not her intention to get benefits of the task from Abhijit and then complain about him. Also Read - Trending Entertainment News Today: Katrina Kaif to join Salman Khan for Tiger 3 shoot in Delhi; Covid stricken Kareena Kapoor Khan misses her babies and more
Fans are now reacting on what happened on tonight’s episode. They are criticising Salman for blaming Devoleena. “I literally felt so bad after watching the show. So many girls suffer silently but never speak up about their pain. And Devoleena took a stand for herself, but now she is being blamed by Salman. Wow. We stand by Devoleena. #DevoleenaBhattacharjee,” wrote a fan. Another fan added, “I completely support Devoleena this time.” Another user wrote, “Being a girl, so proud of #Devoleena for speaking up and #TejasswiPrakash for standing for the right thing. it's a very sensitive topic and honestly it's not about who's your favorite or not. it's about standing for the right thing.” Also Read - Bigg Boss 15: 'Ritesh's marriage to Rakhi Sawant is a lie, so are his claims of being an NRI,' says his first wife Snigdha Priya
Have a look at the reactions below: Also Read - Bigg Boss 15, Weekend Ka Vaar, Live Updates: 'Ho kaun tum?' Salman Khan SLAMS Ritesh for misbehaving with Rakhi Sawant
