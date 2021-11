In the latest episode of Bigg Boss 15, we saw Afsana Khan getting expelled from the show after she picked up a knife in anger while bursting out on housemates. While her action was wrong, Rajiv Adatia said that she is not a bad person and said that he is missing her. Well, this statement didn't went well with , who shouted on him. This behaviour of the actress made fans upset as they called her insecure and slammed her for this action. Here are some of the tweets... Also Read - Bigg Boss 15, Day 43, Live Updates: Umar Riaz gets into a fierce battle with challenger Pratik Sehajpal

Just coz #RajivAdatia said he misses #AfsanaKhan, #ShamitaShetty is bashing him & putting him down. So nasty! Says the HMs are blaming her coz she called Affo pagal. Rajiv is a soft hearted person. How the hell did he acquire this snooty witch as his sister??‍♀️#BB15 #BiggBoss15 — MithiB (@MithiMirchi10) November 12, 2021

Shamita ny Rajiv ko nhi tha bola tha Afsana k pas Jaye ya us ko Kuch b kry 2nd Jb Shaimta ny Afsana sy fight start ki thi us k One and Half hours pyhly sy us ka Drama start tha Stop blaming Shamita#ShamitaShetty #ShamitasTibe#BiggBoss15 @ShamitaShetty pic.twitter.com/xzEAA7BN00 — SHAMITA SHETTY OFFICIAL FC (@ShamitaStans) November 12, 2021

She said coz his sayin tht he's missin her repeatedly givs others leeway 2 pinpoint her eviction on #ShamitaShetty. Also Rajiv's bein blinded by emotion. If some1 said 1/2 of wat Afsana told him, which hd serious legal repurcussions on my character, I wudnt c their face again. — Anupriya Arvind (@anupriyarvind) November 12, 2021

#ShamitaShetty ko kya ho gya ? Why she is not accepting she pushed #AfshanaKhan to that anxiety level . She is getting hyper on #UmarRaiz widout any reason . #RaqeshBapat absence making her mad .please send #ShamitaShetty home — Snehal (@SnehalYarden) November 12, 2021

Yeh aunty #ShamitaShetty ki problem kya hai, rajeev uska bhai hai or puppet? Not even allowed to think of anyone witbout her peemission — sri (@siri16383612) November 12, 2021

I initially liked @ShamitaShetty in #BiggBoss15 but ab unka phirse wahi #BiggBossOTT wale drame shuru ho gye h. Cribbing and trying to dominate everyone. Ek toh she gets pissed off at every small little thing. Ugh..irritating. #ShamitaShetty #BBKingUmar #BiggBoss #ColorsTV — Arya Tripathi (@AryaTripathi15) November 12, 2021

Well, it will be interesting to see whether raises this issue in the Weekend Ka Vaar episode.