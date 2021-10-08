Bigg Boss 15 began recently and it is already the favourite of the audience. Jay Bhanushali, Tejasswi Prakash, Vishal Kotian, Karan Kundrra, Akasa Singh, Afsana Khan, Sahil Shroff, Simba Nagpal, Vidhi Pandya, Umar Riaz, Donal Bisht, Ieshaan Sehgaal, Meisha Iyer, Pratik Sehajpal, Shamita Shetty and Nishant Bhat are the participants this year. In just the beginning we have already seen people age shaming, Body shaming, giving threats and what not. However, we already saw a connection between Pratik and Miesha Iyer. They were together in Ace Of Space and were good friends earlier. Pratik Sehajpal and Miesha Iyer, who are reported to be ex-flames, grabbed our attention with their argument on the very first day of the show, when the latter called the former a fake person and said that his friendship is as per her convenience. Also Read - Bigg Boss 15: Karan Kundrra apologises to Shamita Shetty for targetting her, calling her 'aunty'

As per the rule of the game, the Junglewasis are not allowed to use the luxuries of the housemates. Miesha Iyer wanted to use to the washroom for changing her clothes but Pratik doesn't allow her. Avoiding any argument, she goes in the corner of a luggage area to change and tells Pratik to not come there but without realising that he comes in that area and continues to poke Miesha. She loses her cool and shouts on him for his action but Pratik also gets agitated and tells her to not shout. Later, Miesha cries and walks away from there. Vidhi later supports Miesha says that despite telling Pratik not to come in the luggage area, he didn't listen and went there. and Karan Kundrra too questioned Pratik that why he went to the luggage area when Miesha was changing. He defended himself and said that he had no bad intentions and Vidhi and Miesha are showing him in badlight. Hence we had asked fans whom they support in this fight. Also Read - Bigg Boss 15: Sidharth Shukla, Jay Bhanushali, Shamita Shetty and more – celebs who have been age shamed by co-contestants in the house

Also Read - Bigg Boss 15: WOAH! Tejasswi Prakash and Umar Riaz get close; housemates declare them a couple

Fans have given their verdict and they support Miesha Iyer in the fight. 55% of people are supporting Miesha Iyer in this fight while 45% of people are supporting Pratik Sehajpal.