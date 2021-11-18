Bigg Boss 15's latest TRPs are here. It is shockingly low. The week days TRP is 0.9 while that of Weekend Ka Vaar is 1.1. One of the biggest issues that makers are facing is that the live feed has proved to be a curse. There are a number of people who watch the show online. In fact, around 70 per cent of the regular viewers are seeing it online on Voot Select. On social media, people are commenting that fans are discussing the live feed 24x7 on social but that content is shown two days later in the TV episodes. The ongoing cricket tournaments have also deeply impacted the show. Given that maximum homes in India have a single TV, there is hardly anything that takes precedence over cricket when India is playing. Also Read - Bigg Boss 15: Geeta Kapur slams trolls for calling Nishant Bhat 'nalla' for backstabbing friends Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash

But the surprise is the low ratings of Weekend Ka Vaar. Well, fans feel that Salman Khan has been unnecessarily bashing contestants this season. Moreover, the makers took some drastic measures like ousting Donal Bisht/Vidhi Pandya with bahumat when the audience had voted for them. This was infuriating for fans. Plus, BB OTT contestants are being repeated freely. Check out these tweets....

Trp will obviously reduced as simbha was not evicted after his push and violence even after so much of #UmarRiaz fans uproar. When makers don't bother about we fans then we too won't bother about #bb15 . — deepshah (@PADDU1908) November 18, 2021

Guys can we trend

" plan creative task and bring trp back " This is the only way we can save this season from being a failed season. And tag @ColorsTV @BiggBoss @BeingSalmanKhan in your tweets.

Let's do this fam#TejRan #bb15 @ltsRubioIogy #KaranKundraa #TejaswwiPrakash — Peachy girl (@maliha_jeny) November 18, 2021

TRP is low but imagine if #PratikSehajpal was not in #BB15 this season would be a big flop! Because we would only see fake love story of Fakeran#BigBoss15 — Mimiar (@Mimiar11) November 18, 2021

Apni godi mein baitha lo itna pyaar aa raha hain toh @VootSelect Itna sincerely karti hain apna kaam. Humein itna pasand aata hain ki TRP 1.0 se aage hi nahi badh pa rahi "?"#PratikSehajpaI #PratikFam#BiggBoss15 #BB15 #Pratikgiri — ༄ ?? »»» ? (@______NJ_______) November 18, 2021

#BiggBoss15 TRP 0.9 99% Ppl Reasons Are That ; • Fake TejRan

• Carrying Simba For No Rsn

• Flow Of Footage Towards Their Faces

• Dümb n Cringe Contestants (Pratik,KK,Jay) Congrats @ColorsTV , P.s I Have Stopped Watching Long Back ..#UmarRiaz || #BB15 — Shanaya (@shxnaya) November 18, 2021

We can see that fans are damn upset with the makers and are pointing out to what is really wrong this season!