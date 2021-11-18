Bigg Boss 15's latest TRPs are here. It is shockingly low. The week days TRP is 0.9 while that of Weekend Ka Vaar is 1.1. One of the biggest issues that makers are facing is that the live feed has proved to be a curse. There are a number of people who watch the show online. In fact, around 70 per cent of the regular viewers are seeing it online on Voot Select. On social media, people are commenting that fans are discussing the live feed 24x7 on social but that content is shown two days later in the TV episodes. The ongoing cricket tournaments have also deeply impacted the show. Given that maximum homes in India have a single TV, there is hardly anything that takes precedence over cricket when India is playing. Also Read - Bigg Boss 15: Geeta Kapur slams trolls for calling Nishant Bhat 'nalla' for backstabbing friends Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash
But the surprise is the low ratings of Weekend Ka Vaar. Well, fans feel that Salman Khan has been unnecessarily bashing contestants this season. Moreover, the makers took some drastic measures like ousting Donal Bisht/Vidhi Pandya with bahumat when the audience had voted for them. This was infuriating for fans. Plus, BB OTT contestants are being repeated freely. Check out these tweets.... Also Read - Anupamaa fame Rupali Ganguly wins hearts with this gesture, celebrates 2 Million followers: Video went viral
We can see that fans are damn upset with the makers and are pointing out to what is really wrong this season! Also Read - TRP Report Week 45: Rupali Ganguly's Anupamaa continues to rule the roost; Salman Khan's Bigg Boss 15 out of the list
