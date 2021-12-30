In case you haven't watched Bigg Boss 15, you are missing out on major drama from the house. Yesterday, the Ticket To Finale task began. However, the contestants had already strategised that they are planning on cancelling the task. The ones to run for the Ticket To Finale were Shamita Shetty, Nishant Bhat, Pratik Sehajpal and Devoleena Bhattacharjee. The ones who planned to cancel the task were Tejasswi Prakash, Karan Kundrra, Umar Riaz, Rashami Desai who are in the eliminations. During the first round of the Ticket To Finale Task, we saw Tejasswi wrapping gifts for Devoleena, Karan wrapping gifts for Nishant, Rashami wrapping gifts for Shamita and Umar wrapping gifts Pratik. The latter came as an unexpected thing. Also Read - Bigg Boss 15, Day 88, LIVE UPDATES: Elimination task to decide fate of Karan, Tejasswi, Umar, Rashami and Abhijit
Today, after Bigg Boss schooled the housemates, everyone got into a discussion. Devoleena created a huge scene after she learned that Abhijit betrayed her and had allied with Karan, Teja, Umar and Rashami in cancelling the task. Pratik spoke to Umar and thanked him for playing the task for him. Umar went on to say that he doesn't have to repay him back that he had initially planned to help Shamita. Nishant, Shamita also thanked Umar for helping Pratik This selfless attitude of Umar Riaz is winning hearts. Also Read - Salman Khan drives autorickshaw, netizens say, 'God bless the people on the road'
Even in tonight's task for the eliminations, Umar was seen being cautious and getting into argument with the contestants as they distracted the one sitting inside the box. Umar's genuine concern for everyone during the tasks is winning hearts every day. SHOW STOPPER UMAR RIAZ is trending on Twitter as your read this. Check it out here: Also Read - Exclusive: Sunny Leone talks about her controversial song Madhuban, working with Salman Khan, Bigg Boss and more [Watch Video]
Umar and Pratik haven't been friends per se. They have had their disagreements and clashes. However, when he saw that nobody was going to support Pratik, Umar jumped in to play for him.
