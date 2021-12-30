In case you haven't watched Bigg Boss 15, you are missing out on major drama from the house. Yesterday, the Ticket To Finale task began. However, the contestants had already strategised that they are planning on cancelling the task. The ones to run for the Ticket To Finale were , Nishant Bhat, Pratik Sehajpal and . The ones who planned to cancel the task were Tejasswi Prakash, Karan Kundrra, Umar Riaz, who are in the eliminations. During the first round of the Ticket To Finale Task, we saw Tejasswi wrapping gifts for Devoleena, Karan wrapping gifts for Nishant, Rashami wrapping gifts for Shamita and Umar wrapping gifts Pratik. The latter came as an unexpected thing. Also Read - Bigg Boss 15, Day 88, LIVE UPDATES: Elimination task to decide fate of Karan, Tejasswi, Umar, Rashami and Abhijit

Today, after Bigg Boss schooled the housemates, everyone got into a discussion. Devoleena created a huge scene after she learned that Abhijit betrayed her and had allied with Karan, Teja, Umar and Rashami in cancelling the task. Pratik spoke to Umar and thanked him for playing the task for him. Umar went on to say that he doesn't have to repay him back that he had initially planned to help Shamita. Nishant, Shamita also thanked Umar for helping Pratik This selfless attitude of Umar Riaz is winning hearts. Also Read - Salman Khan drives autorickshaw, netizens say, 'God bless the people on the road'

Even in tonight's task for the eliminations, Umar was seen being cautious and getting into argument with the contestants as they distracted the one sitting inside the box. Umar's genuine concern for everyone during the tasks is winning hearts every day. SHOW STOPPER UMAR RIAZ is trending on Twitter as your read this. Check it out here: Also Read - Exclusive: Sunny Leone talks about her controversial song Madhuban, working with Salman Khan, Bigg Boss and more [Watch Video]

Whoever Came to the show and Played against him, Bad mouthed him, Made fun of his profession end up loving him After Evicted, Everyone inside BB house or Outside love our Champ #UmarRiaz

We watch BB only for him, The Reason we watch tis season

SHOW STOPPER UMAR RIAZ — Glennidion (@glennidion) December 29, 2021

Umar ka.dil I must say very puree...❤️normal hai yar woh...camera effect ke liye kuch nhi hota usse...he gives his best in tasks...thankv for showing this clip today...asa pta nhi kitne bari usne logo ka.dil jita...

SHOW STOPPER UMAR RIAZ#UmarRiaz — dolly singh (@dollysi12) December 29, 2021

Makers sent the wild cards to break #Umran and to break Umar, but they ended up liking him.#UmarRiaz

SHOW STOPPER UMAR RIAZ — Swathi B (@SwathiBandhu8) December 29, 2021

Umar is such a pure soul, he said Pratik I played for you doesn’t mean you need to return the favour in the future, Nishant said Umar why are u so sweet, and Umar smiled, and Gosh how hot he looked #UmarRiaz #BiggBoss #BiggBoss15 — Krishna (@Krishi4747) December 29, 2021

He is in good terms with all and respect every housemate, this is the reason he is getting loved inside #BB15 by housemates and outside by #UmarArmy #UmarRiaz — Umar_Riaz_Fanclub? (@zayn__malik__1) December 29, 2021

He is king of Hearts ? SHOW STOPPER UMAR RIAZ pic.twitter.com/knVrZhe2Ne — Umar Riaz Fan Club ? (@TeamUmar_FC) December 29, 2021

#UmarRiaz ab ek brand bngya hai..!! Uske bina BB15 ka mza nahi hota. SHOW STOPPER UMAR RIAZ — Ajay Rawat (@AjayRaw1636) December 29, 2021

#UmarRiaz : Main Toh Shamita Ko Bnana Chahta Tha Pratik : Tune Meri Liye Task Kiya Wahi Bht Ha Bhai.. Umar : Main Bs Clarify Krra Hu Ki Maine Tere Liye Khela Iska Matlb Ye Nahi Tujhe Bhi Khelna Hoga Mere Liye... He is so Kind Hearted #BiggBoss15

SHOW STOPPER UMAR RIAZ pic.twitter.com/ocVFYJE1hq — sᴀᴀнιʙᴀ (@_saahiba_) December 29, 2021

Ott gang praising #UmarRiaz

Umar being honest with pratik

Umar checking gym bicycle for timing SHOW STOPPER UMAR RIAZ — Umar's Gang ??? (@RohanJuyal1) December 29, 2021

Episode highlights for me.. ✓ Umar cleaning d floor when bhichkule broke d plate

✓ Umar clarifying pratik that he actually would have played for Shamita

✓Umar's strategy of checking gym bicycle for timing

✓Umar's concern for Karan when he was tortured SHOW STOPPER UMAR RIAZ — Naina (@Lilith_blair31) December 29, 2021

Episode Updates ? Pratik Sehajpal , Nishaant & Shamita Praise #UmarRiaz for playing pratik in that task. Also they say : " Umar Tu Dil Ka Bohat Acha Hai " SHOW STOPPER UMAR RIAZ#BB15 #BiggBoss15 #UmarRiaz #UmarArmy #UmarIsTheBoss — Fαιɾყ?Fαυȥιყα (@its_Fairyy) December 29, 2021

Umar - Mai to Shamita ko bnana chahata tha Pratik - Tune mre liye task kiya wo wahi bht bhai Umar - Main bas clarify karru hu ki maine tre lye khela Iska mtlv ye ni tujhe be khela hoga mre lye SHOW STOPPER UMAR RIAZ — Shahlasiddiqui ❤️? (@Shahlasiddiqui9) December 29, 2021

Umar and Pratik haven't been friends per se. They have had their disagreements and clashes. However, when he saw that nobody was going to support Pratik, Umar jumped in to play for him.