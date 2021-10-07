In the latest episode, we saw Bigg Boss nominating all the junglewasis for Pratik Sehajpal's mistake. While many find it unfair, fans have showered praises on Karan Kundrra for his new game plan and dominance in the show. In fact, in tomorrow's episode we will see Karan Kundrra creating rift between Pratik Sehajpal, and Nishant Bhat. Netizens have trend WE LOVE KARAN KUNDRRA for his game strategy in the show. Here are some of the tweets... Also Read - Bigg Boss 15, day 4, October 6 LIVE UPDATES: Bigg Boss nominates all the Junglewasis after Pratik Sehajpal breaks house property

#PratikSehejpal didn't done anything to make other people upset so #BiggBoss himself done that kay dekho Pratik ki vajah say tum sub nominated ?

But I love it when #KaranKundrra is comes out like a hero he is good atleast for now@ColorsTV@BiggBoss#BiggBoss15 — star angel (@starang27277915) October 6, 2021

I knew it #KaranKundrra would be like another #VikasGupta,still I was keeping my mind open and taking time to know him,but today he was like vikas only, sabko lekar baithna, sabko game sikhana.he would be like vikas now but better than vikas as he is confident#BiggBoss15#BB15 — Pooja. (@pooja31196) October 6, 2021

Ha bhai dekha nahi kese sabko open challenge dekar bola kai tum ab apna ghr sambhal lo ham aa rhe hai ...suru mai mujhe bhi lag rha hai kabhi idhar kabhi udhar jaa rh hai but this week aag lagane bala hai wo #KaranKundrra #BigBoss15 — Faizan?? (@FaizaNA29395066) October 6, 2021

Yrrr this time it is something else..ab ye #KaranKundrra ne kya game khela h...maja aa gya yrr....

This time this game is going to be very tough ❤️?#BiggBoss — Rajat Pathak ? (@RajatPa21859540) October 6, 2021

#KaranKundrra is on fire. Teeno ko meri nasihat he apna ghar sambhal lo coz ab him ane wale he. I got a Goosebumps...#KaranKundrraSquad #KaranKundrraInBiggBoss15 #BiggBoss #Biggboss15 — Preet Chahal ? (@Preetch24998402) October 6, 2021

#KaranKundrra ne #UmarRiaz aur #JayBhanushali ke sath milke game palat diya ? Within no time his tactics broke the OTT trinity ? #BiggBoss15 #BB15 — A D E E M ? (@adeemd) October 6, 2021

Bhai shab kya khela hai.???

Tino ko ek dusre ke khilaf he krdiya?. #KaranKundrra is playing now.#BigBoss15 @ColorsTV @kkundrra — Aafi (@Aafi098) October 6, 2021

Well, we are definitely excited for tomorrow's episode of Bigg Boss 15.