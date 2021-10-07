In the latest episode, we saw Bigg Boss nominating all the junglewasis for Pratik Sehajpal's mistake. While many find it unfair, fans have showered praises on Karan Kundrra for his new game plan and dominance in the show. In fact, in tomorrow's episode we will see Karan Kundrra creating rift between Pratik Sehajpal, Shamita Shetty and Nishant Bhat. Netizens have trend WE LOVE KARAN KUNDRRA for his game strategy in the show. Here are some of the tweets... Also Read - Bigg Boss 15, day 4, October 6 LIVE UPDATES: Bigg Boss nominates all the Junglewasis after Pratik Sehajpal breaks house property
Well, we are definitely excited for tomorrow's episode of Bigg Boss 15. Also Read - Bigg Boss 15: Age shaming, body shaming, threats, abusing families: Here are the contestants who have stooped low already on the show
