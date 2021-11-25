Bigg Boss 15: Fans want Umar Riaz to be evicted for pushing Pratik Sehajpal violently – read tweets

Another day, another fight inside the Bigg Boss 15 house. And this time, it was betwen Umar Riaz and Pratik Sehajpal. The two have been at loggerheads for quite a while now. And it is pretty evident from their behaviour that they can't tolerate each other. So when the two came face to face with each other, Umar and Pratik couldn't resist themselves from getting into a verbal spat that instantly turned violent. Also Read - Bigg Boss 15, Day 53, Live Updates: Simba gets eliminated

Tonight's episode of Bigg Boss 15 began with a massive argument between Umar and Pratik where both were seen constantly abusing each other. It all started when Umar was arguing with and Pratik jumped in. Umar's focus quickly shifted towards Pratik and called each other names.

Pratik then aggressively said, "Tere se kaun dosti karega." after which, Umar walked towards Pratik and asked, "Kisko bola?" and Pratik replied that he was not talking to him. Umar then pushed Pratik for hurling abuses at him and vice versa.

Both started pushing each other violently while Karan Kundrra and Vishal Kotian intervened in between to separate them. "Tu bahut cheekhein marta hai, aukat me reh," Umar told Pratik, to which, the latter replied, "Dhakke mat maar."

Umar's actions irked Pratik fans who started demanding the makers of the show to evict Umar for constantly getting physical with Pratik. Some fans even started tweeted with 'Justice for Pratik' and slammed Umar for his violent behaviour.

are jb Salman flow flow mai Pratik ko maa ki gali di tb or Mana ki Pratik sehajpal ne umar ko gali di jb Pratik maa ki ksm kha rha h tb bhi umar use dhke de rha h LEKIN jb UMAR ne PRATIK ko (CHAKA 6 ) Bola uska or dusri baat apne ek biradri ko gali di uska ???#Pratik — ajay gautam (@ajaygautam2410) November 24, 2021

pratik ke saath kyu hotha hai hamesha. first karan, second umar @ColorsTV @BiggBoss

JUSTICE FOR PRATIK — MPK .....♥️ (@CuteSwe41811941) November 24, 2021

So next time if pratik pushes him umar will b at fault? Kyuki dhakka dene wale shi or khane Wale galat hote h. H na? — Ayush (@Ayush40149498) November 24, 2021

And I am against the fact Umar was overly aggressive towards Pratik which he himself admitted but why was not he the same when it came to simba. And you guys were busy supporting Umar and even Asim posted a dog on simba face on Instagram — livinglife (@akashpandey008) November 24, 2021

Bloody Biased game!As usual at weekend,fault will be all of Pratik's and Umar gang will be just laughing at https://t.co/pvTMOW11eJ seems now Pratik is the one who is getting bulied by others @BeingSalmanKhan r u listening?? — Sanil Nair..name hi kafi hain! (@SanilNair77) November 24, 2021

Kya mazak h...kbhee karan patak deta h kbhe umar muh pr ganda paani fenk deta h zor se ..aaj fir se umar pushed him constantly...

JUSTICE FOR PRATIK — Namarta Sharma (@Mts1222) November 24, 2021

