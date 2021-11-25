Bigg Boss 15: Fans want Umar Riaz to be evicted for pushing Pratik Sehajpal violently – read tweets

Another day, another fight inside the Bigg Boss 15 house. And this time, it was betwen Umar Riaz and Pratik Sehajpal. The two have been at loggerheads for quite a while now. And it is pretty evident from their behaviour that they can't tolerate each other. So when the two came face to face with each other, Umar and Pratik couldn't resist themselves from getting into a verbal spat that instantly turned violent. Also Read - Bigg Boss 15, Day 53, Live Updates: Simba gets eliminated
Tonight's episode of Bigg Boss 15 began with a massive argument between Umar and Pratik where both were seen constantly abusing each other. It all started when Umar was arguing with Neha Bhasin and Pratik jumped in. Umar's focus quickly shifted towards Pratik and called each other names. Also Read - Bigg Boss 15 Winner: Fans pick THESE contestants for Top 5; Nishant Bhat fails to make it
Pratik then aggressively said, “Tere se kaun dosti karega." after which, Umar walked towards Pratik and asked, "Kisko bola?" and Pratik replied that he was not talking to him. Umar then pushed Pratik for hurling abuses at him and vice versa. Also Read - Trending TV News Today: Rashami Desai names her competitors on Bigg Boss 15, Rakhi Sawant to enter Salman's show, Sanjeeda Shaikh trolled for bold outfit and more
Both started pushing each other violently while Karan Kundrra and Vishal Kotian intervened in between to separate them. "Tu bahut cheekhein marta hai, aukat me reh," Umar told Pratik, to which, the latter replied, "Dhakke mat maar."
Umar's actions irked Pratik fans who started demanding the makers of the show to evict Umar for constantly getting physical with Pratik. Some fans even started tweeted with 'Justice for Pratik' and slammed Umar for his violent behaviour.
