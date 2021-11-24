Bigg Boss 15: Fans wonder how Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash made it to the top 5 list – read tweets

The media has decided about the top 5 Bigg Boss 15 contestants that includes Karan Kundrra, Tejasswi Prakash, Nishant Bhat, Pratik Sehajpal and Shamita Shetty. However, it has left the viewers divided on how Karan and Tejasswi made it to the top 5 list.