On the Weekend Ka Vaar episode of Bigg Boss 15, Salman Khan had announced that no eviction will happen this week, however in the next 24 hours, only the top 5 contenders will be left standing. Rest all will be eliminated. Also Read - Bigg Boss 15: #UmarFeverEverywhere takes over Twitter as Umar Riaz fiercely takes a stand against his friends; fans call him the 'dark horse' – read tweets
Now, the media has already opted for bottom 6 contestants in the press conference including Rajiv Adatia, Simba Nagpal, Neha Bhasin, Vishal Kotian, Jay Bhanushali and Umar Riaz. None of them are VIPs any longer and they have to give up those privileges. Also Read - Bigg Boss 15, Day 52, Live Updates: Rajiv, Neha, Simba, Umar, Vishal and Jay to face elimination
Furthermore, the media has decided about the top 5 contestants that includes Karan Kundrra, Tejasswi Prakash, Nishant Bhat, Pratik Sehajpal and Shamita Shetty. However, it has left the viewers divided on how Karan and Tejasswi made it to the top 5 list. Also Read - Bigg Boss 15: Tina Datta picks THIS contestant as the winner of the season
Take a look.
The 'Top 5' now have a chance to save one contestant each, and the remaining contestants will be evicted from the house. The task especially puts Shamita in a spot as she has to choose between her 'Rakhi' brother Rajiv and her friend Neha. Now she will choose Rajiv Adatia. But more will be confirmed in the upcoming episode.
