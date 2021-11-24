On the Weekend Ka Vaar episode of Bigg Boss 15, had announced that no eviction will happen this week, however in the next 24 hours, only the top 5 contenders will be left standing. Rest all will be eliminated. Also Read - Bigg Boss 15: #UmarFeverEverywhere takes over Twitter as Umar Riaz fiercely takes a stand against his friends; fans call him the 'dark horse' – read tweets

Now, the media has already opted for bottom 6 contestants in the press conference including Rajiv Adatia, Simba Nagpal, , Vishal Kotian, and Umar Riaz. None of them are VIPs any longer and they have to give up those privileges.

Furthermore, the media has decided about the top 5 contestants that includes Karan Kundrra, Tejasswi Prakash, Nishant Bhat, Pratik Sehajpal and . However, it has left the viewers divided on how Karan and Tejasswi made it to the top 5 list.

Hum yeh Karan Teja ki boring love story Dekh ne ke liye #BigBoss15 nhi dekhte he .. plzz #avoidkaranteza Nd also they are not eligible for top 5 they doing nothing except their ghisi piti fake love story #colorstv — Rahul (@Rahul72114747) November 23, 2021

The 'Top 5' now have a chance to save one contestant each, and the remaining contestants will be evicted from the house. The task especially puts Shamita in a spot as she has to choose between her 'Rakhi' brother Rajiv and her friend Neha. Now she will choose Rajiv Adatia. But more will be confirmed in the upcoming episode.