As 's flight from Dubai to India got delayed, stepped in his shoes to take the class of Bigg Boss 15 housemates. From giving contestants a wake up call to making them see their shortcomings, Farah took up the hosting duties like a pro. However, fans of Pratik Sehajpal were unhappy with Farah for slamming Pratik for blaming Karan Kundrra for everything.

During the Weekend Ka Vaar episode, Farah asked Pratik to let go of his repeated complains involing Karan Kundrra. She told Pratik that he has been blaming Karan for everything and if given a chance, he would even blame him for the rising Covid-19 cases across the country.

Pratik tried to justify himself that he has forgiven Karan for his mistakes but hasn't forgotten, Farah told him that he apparently holds grudges and never let things go. She also asked to validate her point, which she did. She even asked Pratik to talk slowly because audience is unable to understand his words without subtitles. She also slammed him for picking up silly fights and arguing on any given point.

But Pratik fans felt that Farah came with an agenda to target him and show him in a bad light. Take a look.

WTH!#FarahKhan we understand every word that #PratikSehajpal speaks & we don't need any subtitles.??

This time, be it Salman or Farah, the hosts are mocking certain contestants, demeaning their careers & encouraging the use of abusive language?#BB15 #BBKingPratik #PratikFam — ?????? ???????? (@AzminaShaizad) December 11, 2021

What a disgusting #WeekendKaWar episode.

SHAME ON FARAH KHAN for demeaning #PratikSehajpal like that. What she is trying to portray is "Aapko koi bhi maare peete, aap bas chup raho, mudda mat uthao".

I am actually missing Salman Khan today.#BiggBoss15 #BB15 #SalmanKhan — Bigg Boss Livefeed (@BBossLivefeed) December 11, 2021

#FarahKhan is clearly here with an agenda of demeaning & targeting #PratikSehajpal just like the contestants inside the house. Contestants, makers, host, opp fandoms are all after Pratik whereas he is the one who is running the show & outshining their MG players.#BBKingPratik — ?????? ???????? (@AzminaShaizad) December 11, 2021

Dear #FarahKhan, Kindly notify us also when Pratik target or always blame Karan all the time. Like you said, Covid ke cases increase ho jayenge toh bhi aap Karan ko blame karoge. Look like you have come with clear Agenda to target #PratikSehajpal unnecessarily.#BiggBoss_Tak — #BiggBoss_Tak?️ (@BiggBoss_Tak) December 11, 2021

This is so shameful.....Covid pe jokes banana koi farah se seekhe ?? Farah - Pratik i beg of you... har cheez pe chachi pe mat daalo mtlb agar covid ke cases v rise ho rahe hai toh pratik will blame chachi for it.#PratikSehajpal#BB15ThePratikShow#BBKingPratik pic.twitter.com/rjfC5dXLwH — Pratik Sehajpal FClub (@Judas_1994) December 11, 2021

Hosts make #PratikSehajpal feel like the public doesn’t like him, when he comes out he will be on cloud-nine witnessing the truth. Hosts make TejRan feel,the public loves them, when they come out they’ll curse the channel for not guiding them right. — Sidharth Shukla FC? (@Karan83397500) December 11, 2021

