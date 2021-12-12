As Salman Khan's flight from Dubai to India got delayed, Farah Khan stepped in his shoes to take the class of Bigg Boss 15 housemates. From giving contestants a wake up call to making them see their shortcomings, Farah took up the hosting duties like a pro. However, fans of Pratik Sehajpal were unhappy with Farah for slamming Pratik for blaming Karan Kundrra for everything. Also Read - Bigg Boss 15, Weekend Ka Vaar, Live Updates: Devoleena Bhattacharjee calls Rashami Desai a liar
During the Weekend Ka Vaar episode, Farah asked Pratik to let go of his repeated complains involing Karan Kundrra. She told Pratik that he has been blaming Karan for everything and if given a chance, he would even blame him for the rising Covid-19 cases across the country. Also Read - Trending TV News Today: Rakhi Sawant-Ritesh lock lips on Bigg Boss 15, rumours of Raj Anadkat quitting TMKOC because of Munmun Dutta shock fans and more
Pratik tried to justify himself that he has forgiven Karan for his mistakes but hasn't forgotten, Farah told him that he apparently holds grudges and never let things go. She also asked Shamita Shetty to validate her point, which she did. She even asked Pratik to talk slowly because audience is unable to understand his words without subtitles. She also slammed him for picking up silly fights and arguing on any given point. Also Read - Bigg Boss 15: Furious Salman Khan SCHOOLS the men of the house over their bad behaviour with women; says, 'Be ashamed of yourselves' – watch
But Pratik fans felt that Farah came with an agenda to target him and show him in a bad light. Take a look.
