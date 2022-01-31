Bigg Boss 15 concluded with its finale episode and the winner being declared. It's none other than Tejasswi Prakash. The TOP 3 contestants of Bigg Boss 15 were Tejasswi, Pratik Sehajpal and Karan Kundrra. When it was time to announce the TOP 2, Salman Khan played a game and firstly dropped Pratik, then brought him back and dropped Teja and finally dropped Karan to the couch to be with his parents. It was between Pratik and Tejasswi in the end. Also Read - Bigg Boss 15 finale: Teary-eyed Salman Khan asks Shehnaaz Gill to move on in life; fans have a meltdown – read tweets
Salman Khan asked the inhouse guests were asked as to who they wanted to see as the winner. Nishant Bhat, Rashami Desai, Miesha Iyer, Rajiv Adatia, Shamita Shetty, Donal Bisht named Pratik whereas Vishal Kotian, Vidhi Pandya and Rakhi named Tejasswi Prakash as the winner. However, Rakhi wanted Pratik to win but she knew that Teja would lift the trophy. The fans are unhappy and heartbroken because they wanted Pratik to win. Netizens have slammed the channel and makers for the same and have called them biased. They have also slammed the whole season calling it the most boring season so far. Check out the Twitter reactions here: Also Read - Bigg Boss 15 winner: Tejasswi Prakash lifts the trophy; Pratik Sehajpal ends up as the first runner-up
This season of Bigg Boss has been the most boring season so far. The TRPs didn't work in the favour of the makers. The show didn't make it to the TOP five. The wildcards - Rakhi Sawant, Rashami Desai, Devoleena Bhattacharjee, Rajiv Adatia, Abhijit Bichukale brought in some excitement, otherwise, the season got a lot of flak from the fans of the show. The last couple of episodes were also disappointing for the fans as there was no real content being shown. Also Read - Naagin 6: It’s official! Tejasswi Prakash is the new serpent queen; grooves with Karan Kundrra on Naagin tune
Talking about the grand finale, apart from Shehnaaz Gill's performance, and a few moments here and there, it was also a boring one. Deepika Padukone, Ananya Panday, Siddhant Chaturvedi and Dhairya Karwa had joined to promote their movie Gehraiyaan.
