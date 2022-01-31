Bigg Boss 15 concluded with its finale episode and the winner being declared. It's none other than Tejasswi Prakash. The TOP 3 contestants of Bigg Boss 15 were Tejasswi, Pratik Sehajpal and Karan Kundrra. When it was time to announce the TOP 2, played a game and firstly dropped Pratik, then brought him back and dropped Teja and finally dropped Karan to the couch to be with his parents. It was between Pratik and Tejasswi in the end. Also Read - Bigg Boss 15 finale: Teary-eyed Salman Khan asks Shehnaaz Gill to move on in life; fans have a meltdown – read tweets

Salman Khan asked the inhouse guests were asked as to who they wanted to see as the winner. Nishant Bhat, , Miesha Iyer, Rajiv Adatia, , Donal Bisht named Pratik whereas Vishal Kotian, Vidhi Pandya and Rakhi named Tejasswi Prakash as the winner. However, Rakhi wanted Pratik to win but she knew that Teja would lift the trophy. The fans are unhappy and heartbroken because they wanted Pratik to win. Netizens have slammed the channel and makers for the same and have called them biased. They have also slammed the whole season calling it the most boring season so far. Check out the Twitter reactions here: Also Read - Bigg Boss 15 winner: Tejasswi Prakash lifts the trophy; Pratik Sehajpal ends up as the first runner-up

#BiggBoss15Finale: this season ended as it started!! Lopsided, Boring and Predictable!! #PratikSehajpal you rocked the house and you deserved to win this one all the way!!! Loads of love and luck to you @realsehajpal @ColorsTV and @EndemolShineIND next year PLEASE PLAY FAIR — Aslam Shaikh Being Human?? (@aslamshaikhbei1) January 30, 2022

This is so heart breaking, man. The person who did so much for the show. The guy who lived this show in true sense, and in the end they made the fakest person in all thes seasons of bigg boss a winner. Not done, man.#PratikSehajpal#BiggBoss15Finale pic.twitter.com/SKZNhmGngD — Suleman (@HeyItsmeSuleman) January 30, 2022

Unfair winner

Tejasvi prakash? Abhijeet Bichukle is far better than that Naagin. She is the most non deserving and insecure tejasvi.#BiggBoss15Finale #ColorsTV #BiggBoss15 — Karishma Rawat (@Karishm51613860) January 30, 2022

@ColorsTV kitne bade tatti Ho are nHi partik km se kam karan ko bna dete dhang Ka #TATTICHANNELCOLORSTV #Bheja #VootSelect #BiggBoss15Finale — अभिषेक मिश्रा ABVP (@Rudraa786) January 30, 2022

Not a fan of Pratik. But definitely know this that PRATIK deserved the win ?#BiggBoss15Finale #PratikSehajpaI — Waliha Shahid (@WalihaShahid) January 30, 2022

You have played with so much honesty . You win everyone’s heart . So you are the winner @realsehajpal #BiggBoss15Finale #PratikSehajpaI #WINNER — Gaurav aanand(?sidhearts?) (@GauravAanand17) January 30, 2022

people cheering more for the Runner up than the actual winner lol #BiggBoss15Finale #PratikSehajpal #BiggBoss15Finale — Raazpaaz (@khanMikasa) January 30, 2022

Rangi kutta hai.. isne phir sabit kar diya..?? #BiggBoss15Finale biased ko jitaya — Anu ✨ (@Anu_SidNaazian) January 30, 2022

@BB15LiveFeed1 did you notice how none of the contestants (not even karan) got excited or cheered for ? when she was announced as winner

Speaks volumes about her relationships and friendships inside the house ?#BiggBoss15 #BiggBoss15Finale #BB15GrandFinale #BiggBoss — Tw!tterat! (@tweetie_pye) January 30, 2022

You are the real winner today you won many hearts today this is just the beginning wishing you all the best in future endeavors @realsehajpal #BiggBoss15Finale #BiggBoss15 #PratikIsTheBoss #PratikFam #PratikSehajpal pic.twitter.com/2iaRL16bLt — Varsha Chooranolickal (@MartinVarsha) January 30, 2022

#BiggBoss15Finale: #PratikSehajpal agar aap #Naagin hote toh zaroor yeh #BB15 ki trophy aapki hoti!! Well played @realsehajpal and from next year on ways @ColorsTV should cast only those celebrities who have either worked for them or would be woking for them!! SAD!! — S.k.S (@SauravK53402211) January 30, 2022

tejasswi winning bb15 is so absurd please, pratik deserved it clearly like who are we even kidding? #BiggBoss15Finale — Iz ? (@its_me_izma) January 30, 2022

@realsehajpal You won the show for all of us.Fake decisions se kiska lena dena. #PratikSehajpaI #BiggBoss15Finale #BiggBoss15

PROUD OF YOU SHAMITA — Siyayay (@Siyayay04) January 30, 2022

Disappointed disapppointed disappointed ? #BiggBoss15Finale

Never seen a winner no one liked pratik is someone who gave his heart out pratik is winner for mee — Khadijah (@khudajahh) January 30, 2022

Uska ye sapna tha, uski shiddat thi puri... He deserved to win!! #PratikSehajpal#BB15 #BiggBoss15Finale #PratikSehajpalForTheWin #PratikFam I'm so proud of you all for supporting our boy for so long and for being there for him. He deserves the world. — Scarlet Rose (@SrushtiOza) January 30, 2022

The way he held the trophy was so respectful and how tejaswi held is...huh. #PratikSehajpaI

He deserved it. He worked for it. What did tejaswi do the whole season... Karan shamita... Karan shamita.. #BiggBoss15Finale #BiggBoss15 #biggbossbiasedhai pic.twitter.com/4xVoJhtPRC — Ronak Soni (@RonakSoni2001) January 30, 2022

Feel upset when the only contestant @realsehajpal who lived, breathed, gave his heart and soul to the show, doesn’t hold the trophy.. you won hearts bro ?#PratikSehajpaI #PratikIsTheBoss #BiggBoss15Finale pic.twitter.com/kAoo1xMp5a — Anurag Singh Rajput (@Brugoldcoffee) January 30, 2022

This season of Bigg Boss has been the most boring season so far. The TRPs didn't work in the favour of the makers. The show didn't make it to the TOP five. The wildcards - , Rashami Desai, , Rajiv Adatia, Abhijit Bichukale brought in some excitement, otherwise, the season got a lot of flak from the fans of the show. The last couple of episodes were also disappointing for the fans as there was no real content being shown. Also Read - Naagin 6: It’s official! Tejasswi Prakash is the new serpent queen; grooves with Karan Kundrra on Naagin tune

Talking about the grand finale, apart from Shehnaaz Gill's performance, and a few moments here and there, it was also a boring one. , , Siddhant Chaturvedi and Dhairya Karwa had joined to promote their movie Gehraiyaan.