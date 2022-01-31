Bigg Boss 15 FINALE: Fans heartbroken over Pratik Sehajpal not being declared the winner; slam makers for being biased – view tweets

Bigg Boss 15 GRAND FINALE: Netizens are unhappy that Pratik Sehajpal lost out the trophy to Tejasswi Prakash. They are expressing their disappointment in the makers and the channel and have called them biased and unfair.