Bigg Boss 15 finale is underway and we will finally get a winner. Tejasswi Prakash, , Pratik Sehajpal and Nishant Bhatt are in the top 4 and one of them will take home the trophy. We will also see many guests like Deepika Padukone and Shehnaaz Gill on the show.

9:06 pm Nishant Bhat makes Deepika Padukone, Ananya Panday and Salman Khan twerk Nishant Bhat teaches Deepika Padukone, Ananya Panday and Salman Khan twerking.

8:59 pm Deepika Padukone reveals she stalks Salman Khan Deepika Padukone says Salman Khan is one celeb she stalks. She even hints that she knows who Salman was with in his Bandra home.

8:57 pm Salman Khan says he's messed up Salman Khan reveals that he us messed up on the surface and even from the inside.

8:51 pm Deepika Padukone, Ananya Panday, Sidhanth Chaturvedi and Dhairya Karwa make an entry The team of Gehraiyaan – Deepika Padukone, Ananya Panday, Sidhanth Chaturvedi and Dhairya Karwa enter Bigg Boss 15 to promote the film.

8:42 pm Salman Khan tells Nishant made a wise choice Salman Khan informs Nishant Bhat that according to the voting, he made a wise decision to take the money and exit the show.

8:37 pm Nishant Bhat is out of Bigg Boss 15 Gauahar Khan, Shweta Tiwari, Urvashi Dholakia, Gautam Gulati and Rubina Dilaik enter the house and give a tempting offer of Rs 10 lakh to any finalist who wishes to choose to take the amount and leave the show. The amount would be deducted from the final winner's total amount. Nishant accepts it, leaving Tejasswi Prakash shocked.

8:25 pm Salman Khan wishes Katrina Kaif 'Shaadi Mubarak' Rakhi Sawant and Rubina Diliak are dancing on Chikni Chameli. Rakhi drags Salman to the stage. After dancing, Salman said, "Katrina shaadi mubarak ho."

8:22 pm Salman Khan welcomes past Bigg Boss winners Salman Khan welcomes former winners Gauahar Khan, Shweta Tiwari, Urvashi Dholakia, Gautam Gulati and Rubina Dilaik on the show. They all enter with dance performances.