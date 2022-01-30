Bigg Boss 15 FINALE Live Updates: Nishant Bhat is out of the finale race; Deepika Padukone reveals she stalks Salman Khan

Bigg Boss 15 finale is one. After so many months, we will finally get a winner. Tejasswi Prakash, Shamita Shetty, Pratik Sehajpal and Nishant Bhatt are in the top 4 and one of them will take home the trophy.