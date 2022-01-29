Bigg Boss 15 grand finle is currently making the maximum noise among all. Fans are eagerly waiting to know who is going to be the winner of the latest season of 's show. The race is between , Karan Kundrra, Tejasswi Prakash, Nishant Bhat, Pratik Sehajpal and . A latest social media update had suggested that Rashami Desai is out of the finale race. Now, there is another update. It seems that Nishant Bhat is also out of the show as he chose to pick of the money briefcase. Also Read - Bigg Boss 15: Afsana Khan visits Devoleena Bhattacharjee in hospital – watch video

In every season, contestants are given a choice. They are given a briefcase filled with money. They can chose to pick the briefcase or wait to know the result. The same seems to have happened in Bigg Boss 15 and Nishant Bhat seems to have picked up the briefcase. Whether this is true or not is something we will get to know only when the Bigg Boss 15 finale airs.

Meanwhile, the makers of the show have done their best to make Bigg Boss 15 finale as entertaining as possible. A few ex-winners of show are going to perform. , , Gautam Gulati, and Gauahar Khan will be performing. We will also see Shehnaaz Gill paying her tribute to late actor Sidharth Shukla. Family members of the contestants will also be seen on Bigg Boss 15 finale.