Bigg Boss 15 Finale: Salman Khan PUBLICALLY congratulates Katrina Kaif on her wedding with Vicky Kaushal for the first time

Salman Khan wished Katrina Kaif on her wedding with Vicky Kaushal on Bigg Boss 15 finale. This is the first time Salman has wished Katrina on a public stage. Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif will work together again on Tiger 3.