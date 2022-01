In the latest promo of Bigg Boss 15, we see Shehnaaz Gill gracing the stage of Bigg Boss 15. It was this platform that gave her so much fame and love. It was in Bigg Boss 13 that she also met Sidharth Shukla - the love of her life. Shehnaaz appeared on Bigg Boss 15 grand finale to pay a tribute to Sidharth Shukla who is no more. As she met , she could not hold back her tears. She started crying and gave Salman Khan a tight hug. The actor too got emotional and could not hold back his tears. This moment has left every SidNaaz fan very emotional. They are asking Shehnaaz to stay strong and sending across all the love to her. Check out tweets below: Also Read - Dance With Me song: Salman Khan gets Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir Khan, Katrina Kaif and others to groove with him – watch

Wowww What a #SalNaaz Moment ? when salman khan said "Poore Hindustan Ki #ShehnaazGill " my goosebumps ? Very emotional scene.. Both r Litrelly crying.? Love you Both ?? pic.twitter.com/zZyVzR75R0 — ?????? ?.?.?.?.?.??????????? (@Bullettt__Yashh) January 29, 2022

Its her PAIN and it will always be her PAIN. None of us would know what she is going through despite her smiling. Show some empathy & stop with ur so called gyaan "do this do that". Let her heal the way she wants to & whatever makes her happy. Mehrbani hogi ??? #ShehnaazGill pic.twitter.com/CfeGTCxLte — i bub ju ✨ ˢʰᵉʰⁿᵘᵃʳʸ (@Itsmemariyu) January 29, 2022

Their bond... Sorry i can't control myself, i could not hold back my tears ?respect #SalmanKhan & #ShehnaazGill pic.twitter.com/lxA12Tbly0 — Mahim.Ajju❤️? (@Mahim_Ajju1) January 29, 2022

Shehnaaz to salman khan : Apko dekhty e emotional hogyi.salman sir huged her ......... can’t control my tears ??so emotional!!#ShehnaazGill #Shehnaazians pic.twitter.com/5VEnSLtTVu — ⚡ A B H I ⚡ (@hey_abhiii) January 29, 2022