As the grand finale of Bigg Boss 15 was on its way to reveal the winner's name among the top 5 finalist, Shehnaaz Gill graced the show and sent everyone into meltdown. As Shehnaaz made a grand entrance, welcomed her on the stage. But before the two could exchange pleasantries, Shehnaaz broke down into tears and tried her every bit to suppress them. Salman too got emotional and gave her a warm hug as they both remembered the Bigg Boss 13 winner Sidharth Shukla, who died last year on September 2 due to a massive heart attack. Also Read - Bigg Boss 15 winner: Tejasswi Prakash lifts the trophy; Pratik Sehajpal ends up as the first runner-up

Apologising to Salman for breaking into tears, Shehnaaz said she had been working on herself and improving her skills on Salman's advice. Then she engaged in banter with Salman, saying that had become Punjab's Katrina, after getting married to , and then asked the host why he looked so happy about it. And she added wickedly, "Being single suits you best. Stay that way." Also Read - Naagin 6: It’s official! Tejasswi Prakash is the new serpent queen; grooves with Karan Kundrra on Naagin tune

After performing to Tuada Kutta, a song based on the favourite expression of Shenaaz from Bigg Boss 13, Salman hugged Shehnaaz for a long time and said he was proud to see Shehnaaz trying to move on in life. Salman added that the last few months had been tough for Shehnaaz and Sidharth Shukla's mother. Also Read - Bigg Boss 15: Raqesh Bapat wants to have two sets of twins; here's how Shamita Shetty reacted

Remembering Sidharth, Shehnaaz said he will always be special to her. "There have been many winners of Bigg Boss, but king ek hi tha and that is ," Shehnaaz told Salman. She also paid a heartfelt tribute to Sidharth with her performance.

Looking at Shehnaaz and Salman's interaction, viewers couldn't control their emotions. They started sharing their thoughts on Twitter saying that this particular moment left them moist eyes.

Take a look.

Its her PAIN and it will always be her PAIN. None of us would know what she is going through despite her smiling. Show some empathy & stop with ur so called gyaan "do this do that". Let her heal the way she wants to & whatever makes her happy. Mehrbani hogi ??? #ShehnaazGill pic.twitter.com/CfeGTCxLte — i bub ju ✨ ˢʰᵉʰⁿᵘᵃʳʸ (@Itsmemariyu) January 29, 2022

This girl has always won so many hearts and will continue to do so♥️#ShehnaazGill pic.twitter.com/q5c3gEkO94 — Anupama (@IAnupama1) January 30, 2022

Unlike you neither I have to put my dp to prove how much I adore #ShehnaazGill because unlike you I don’t curse a channel nor I talk about contestants instead I respect channel , show & host because I am selfish fan who only thinks about #ShehnaazGill , only she matters ? pic.twitter.com/it7KGPIxKp — ✨ Sue ✨ (@Sue_Only1) January 30, 2022

Sana crying? Salman : “Rote hue bhi acchi lagri hai” Sana : *smiles* He knows she likes compliments, he handled the emotions so perfectly, loved their bonding today !#ShehnaazGill #ShehnaazGallery #SalNaaz @ShehnaazShineFC pic.twitter.com/zTBH37zKfo — Tanisha // İyi ki doğdun Sana ✨? (@sidnaazwaali) January 30, 2022

In the end, Tejasswi emerged as the clear winner of Bigg Boss 15, while Pratik Sehajpal ended up as the first runner-up and Karan Kundrra as the second runner-up.