As the grand finale of Bigg Boss 15 was on its way to reveal the winner's name among the top 5 finalist, Shehnaaz Gill graced the show and sent everyone into meltdown. As Shehnaaz made a grand entrance, Salman Khan welcomed her on the stage. But before the two could exchange pleasantries, Shehnaaz broke down into tears and tried her every bit to suppress them. Salman too got emotional and gave her a warm hug as they both remembered the Bigg Boss 13 winner Sidharth Shukla, who died last year on September 2 due to a massive heart attack. Also Read - Bigg Boss 15 winner: Tejasswi Prakash lifts the trophy; Pratik Sehajpal ends up as the first runner-up
Apologising to Salman for breaking into tears, Shehnaaz said she had been working on herself and improving her skills on Salman's advice. Then she engaged in banter with Salman, saying that Katrina Kaif had become Punjab's Katrina, after getting married to Vicky Kaushal, and then asked the host why he looked so happy about it. And she added wickedly, "Being single suits you best. Stay that way." Also Read - Naagin 6: It’s official! Tejasswi Prakash is the new serpent queen; grooves with Karan Kundrra on Naagin tune
After performing to Tuada Kutta, a song based on the favourite expression of Shenaaz from Bigg Boss 13, Salman hugged Shehnaaz for a long time and said he was proud to see Shehnaaz trying to move on in life. Salman added that the last few months had been tough for Shehnaaz and Sidharth Shukla's mother. Also Read - Bigg Boss 15: Raqesh Bapat wants to have two sets of twins; here's how Shamita Shetty reacted
Remembering Sidharth, Shehnaaz said he will always be special to her. "There have been many winners of Bigg Boss, but king ek hi tha and that is Siddharth Shukla," Shehnaaz told Salman. She also paid a heartfelt tribute to Sidharth with her performance.
Looking at Shehnaaz and Salman's interaction, viewers couldn't control their emotions. They started sharing their thoughts on Twitter saying that this particular moment left them moist eyes.
Take a look.
In the end, Tejasswi emerged as the clear winner of Bigg Boss 15, while Pratik Sehajpal ended up as the first runner-up and Karan Kundrra as the second runner-up.
