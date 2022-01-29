Bigg Boss 15 has reached its end. By tomorrow we shall know who the winner of the latest season of 's show is! Those who have survived till the end are Tejasswi Prakash, Karan Kundrra, Pratik Sehajpal, , Nishant Bhat and . As per the latest social media buzz, Nishant Bhat and Rashami Desai are said to be out of the race to win the trophy. While Rashami got eliminated, Nishant is said to have picked up the briefcase. In a recent poll that we conducted, Tejasswi Prakash, Karan Kundrra and Pratik Sehajpal turned out to be the top contenders to win the trophy. Well, now it is time to know who among these three is the truly deserving contestant to win Bigg Boss 15? Vote and let us know. Also Read - Bigg Boss 15 ex contestant Vishal Kotian REACTS to Sidharth Shukla's family's statement against him

Meanwhile, the Bigg Boss 15 grand finale is going to be high on drama, action and emotions. We shall see all the finalists putting up a beautiful performance for the audience. 5 ex-winners will also be performing. The list includes , Gautam Gulati, , and Gauahar Khan. We will also see Shehnaaz Gill paying a tribute to late Sidharth Shukla. In the latest promo, we see Shehnaaz Gill crying as she graces the stage. Even Salman Khan gets tears in his eyes as he hugs Shehnaaz Gill. Also Read - Bigg Boss 15 finale: Shehnaaz Gill - Salman Khan cry as they remember Sidharth Shukla; SidNaaz fans say 'this made us numb' – read tweets

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ColorsTV (@colorstv)