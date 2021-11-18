Bigg Boss 15: Five times Salman Khan was called out for being a 'biased host' during Weekend Ka Vaar

Bigg Boss 15 is seeing rather low TRPs. There is something basically wrong in how the contestants are building bonds on the show. People are finding them rather fake, dishonest and lazy towards the platform. Plus, there have been some bad incidents too. Here is a look at five times when Salman Khan was called out as a bad host... Also Read - Bigg Boss 15: Do you think Nishant Bhat and Pratik Sehajpal will become finalists because of their friendship? Vote now

In the last Weekend Ka Vaar, we saw how Salman Khan bashed Pratik Sehajpal. He was angry with Pratik for how he behaved with Rajiv Adatia. Salman Khan told Pratik Sehajpal that he would come inside and show him his place if he did not behave properly. He also scolded him for making what seemed like a slur on Rajiv Adatia's sexuality. Pratik Sehajpal kept on apologizing to Salman Khan. Fans felt that the superstar host was rather harsh on Sehajpal and unduly so. They trended Pratik Par Vaar on social media.

Fans were rather upset when Salman Khan ignored how Simba Nagpal pushed Umar Riaz into the poll. There was a task where he had pushed Umar Riaz after the latter allegedly used abusive language. This was not all. It seems he made an 'Attankwad' comment about Umar Riaz which was not in good taste. If Simba really said it, he sounded totally Islamophobic. People were shocked that Salman Khan did not say anything.

Salman Khan did not say a word to Karan Kundrra after he did the choke slam move with Pratik Sehajpal. The two had a heated argument during a task and Karan Kundrra just pinned him down. His grasp was too strong and Pratik Sehajpal could have landed up with a serious injury.

Fans were also surprised that he did not say anything to Shamita Shetty who called Afsana Khan mental after her breakdown in the house. As it is, the makers and channel have faced immense flak for being so biased towards Shamita Shetty.

People who are critical of Shamita Shetty pointed out that Salman Khan did not say anything when she got a scissor for a task. A lot of people had called her out for it.