Bigg Boss 15: Former model and entrepreneur Rajiv Adatia to enter the show as a wild-card?

Bigg Boss 15 is getting all the love from the audience. The show has had a good start and slowly the contestants are making the game even better. Karan Kundrra, Tejasswi Prakash, Vishal Kotian, Jay Bhanushali, Vidhi Pandya, Miesha Iyer, Ieshaan Sehgaal, Umar Riaz, Donal Bisht, Afsana Khan, Sahil Shroff, Pratik Sehajpal, Shamita Shetty, Nishant Bhat, Simba Nagpal are the participants this year. So far, Sahil Shroff, Vidhi Pandya and Donal Bisht have been eliminated from the show. Now, as per reports in ETimes, Rajiv Adatia, who's a well-known face in the world of glitz and glamour is all set to enter the house of Bigg Boss 15. Rajiv became a face of well-known domestic as well as international brands at the age of 18.

He is a degree holder in arts and has acquired specialisation in arts and psychology. Source close to ETimes, informed them that Rajiv will enter the show as a wildcard contestant during the Weekend Ka Vaar. Rajiv is a producer, entrepreneur, and motivational speaker. Rajiv's aim has been to turn each and everyone's perspective from negative to positive and to propagate the message of how a happy man is a lot more healthier than the rest and believes in bringing a radicalistic change through his writings and power of words. Rajiv is close to Shilpa Shetty and Shamita Shetty. They are Rajiv's rakhi sisters. Not just that, if one sees Rajiv's Instagram they will know that he is very well known in the industry circuit. He has shared pictures with Riddhima Kappor Sahni, Neetu Kapoor, Shilpa Shetty, Parineeti Chopra, Sonu Nigam, cricketer Mahendra Singh Dhoni and more.

Talking about the recent episode of Bigg Boss 15, fans are disappointed with the unfair eviction of Donal Bisht and Vidhi Pandya. They want Bigg Boss to bring back both the ladies as wildcard contestants.