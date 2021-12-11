Bigg Boss 15: Furious Salman Khan SCHOOLS the men of the house over their bad behaviour with women; says, 'Be ashamed of yourselves' – watch
In the latest promo of Bigg Boss 15, we see host Salman Khan slamming the men of the house for behaving rudely with the women.
