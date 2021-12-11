View this post on Instagram A post shared by ColorsTV (@colorstv)

In the latest promo of Bigg Boss 15, we see in an angry avatar. He picks on the men of the house for behaving badly with the women of the house. A short footage of Rajiv Adatia yelling at , Karan Kundrra talking rudely to Tejasswi Prakash, Ritesh screaming at and Umar Riaz annoying is shown. Salman Khan asks the men if they behave the same way in their own respective homes. To Karan Kundrra, he questions what went wrong with his relationship with Tejasswi Prakash and says he should be ashamed of himself. Watch the video above.