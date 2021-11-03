Bigg Boss 15 saw a rather dramatic episode last night. We had four contestants who were saved by the special guests. Then, they had the chance to save four people. The people who were saved had the chance to nominate a contestant for eviction. Jay Bhanushali who was saved took the name of Miesha Iyer for elimination. It seems he took some time for his decision. There was also some disagreement with Tejasswi Prakash. Gauahar Khan who is an avid watcher of the show complimented Jay Bhanushali saying that he gave very valid points. She also said that he was free to play in his own style and there should not be any kind of bullying. The former winner also took a dig at Tejasswi Prakash. Also Read - Bigg Boss 15: Akasa Singh calls herself fool for trusting Afsana Khan; says, 'She hurt me' [EXCLUSIVE]

Bullies …… Jai amazing logical points ! Don’t come under pressure ! Tumhara choice choice aur jai ka choice safe khel rahe ho ???? Waah teja waah ! — Gauahar Khan (@GAUAHAR_KHAN) November 2, 2021

Jai is not looking weak at all ! Stop portraying ppl a certain way with ur words ! Jai ? #bb15 — Gauahar Khan (@GAUAHAR_KHAN) November 2, 2021

The lady also slammed Tejasswi Prakash for talking badly with Salman Khan on weekend. This has made Tejasswi's fans think that she is completely against her this season. Check out the angry of the fans of the Swaragini actress...

So abhi pura season #TejaswiPrakash k khilaf tweets ayega? — Tulip SidHeart (@TBrathy) November 2, 2021

Tu tho Chupi karo Madam. Teri Dimagh haar bardash nahi kar rahi hai. Teri pass hai tho Ghamand tho rakh Apne paas. Aayi Judgment karne. #TejRan — Vijji Vadapalli?? Meri Masoom chehra (@VijjiVadapalli) November 2, 2021

Bully toh aap ho cyber bullying kar rahe ho #TejasswiiPrakash ki. Lagta hai pure episode mein aapko bass wahi dikhta hai obsession level toh dekho madam ki. — Nu1244si (@nu1244si) November 2, 2021

Aur pls Teja ko faltu ka target karna band karo just because she’s playing so well and pratik aur saare ladko ki band baja rahi bai. U r getting so jealous.#TejasswiPrakash #TejasswiIsTheBoss — Starwars (@Delpunban) November 2, 2021

We can see that Tejasswi Prakash fans are not amused by Gauahar Khan's opinions on her game. Well, this is a situation every season. Everyone has their favourites!