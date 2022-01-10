Bigg Boss 15: Gauahar Khan feels 'bad' for evicted contestant Umar Riaz; takes a direct dig at Karan Kundrra

Asim Riaz's brother Umar Riaz is out of Bigg Boss 15 house. The contestant got evicted as he got into a physical brawl with Pratik Sehajpal. Social media is abuzz with his fans calling this eviction as unfair. Even ex-Bigg Boss contestant Gauahar Khan is feeling bad for Umar. She took to her Twitter handle to pen a note stating that she hopes he is given another chance and manages to come back to the show. Gauahar Khan also went back to Pratik Sehajpal and Karan Kundrra's fight wherein the latter had tried to harm the former. Also Read - Bigg Boss 15: Asim Riaz welcomes brother Umar Riaz post his eviction; shares an adorable post on Insta

Gauahar Khan stated that she hopes that from the next season onwards, the contestants who gets into a fight first gets evicted from the show so that others follow the rule. She called Karan Kundrra 'lucky'. Her tweet read, "Felt very bad for Umar ! Wish he had a lil restraint in his anger , coming so long I’m sure there will be a chance if he’s brought back . Anyway , I hope from next season onwards the first one to get physical gets out , so no one can take the rules for granted . Karan got lucky." Also Read - Bigg Boss 15: 'Unfair eviction of Umar Riaz' trends as Salman Khan announces his ouster from the house – read tweets

Felt very bad for Umar ! Wish he had a lil restraint in his anger , coming so long I’m sure there will be a chance if he’s brought back . Anyway , I hope from next season onwards the first one to get physical gets out , so no one can take the rules for granted . Karan got lucky. — Gauahar Khan (@GAUAHAR_KHAN) January 9, 2022

Post Umar Riaz's eviction, Asim Riaz also made a post for his brother. He simply shared a picture with his brother on Instagram as he welcomed him back. Also Read - Bigg Boss 15, Weekend Ka Vaar, Live Updates: Salman Khan announces Umar Riaz's eviction for his continuous display of aggression