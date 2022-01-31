Bigg Boss 15: Gauahar Khan, Shefali Jariwala, Munmun Dutta express their DISPLEASURE on Tejasswi Prakash’s victory over Pratik Sehajpal – view tweets

Tejasswi Prakash is the winner of Bigg Boss 15. She beat Pratik Sehajpal, who was the runner up and Karan Kundrra, who came 3rd. Many celebs are reacting on her victory.