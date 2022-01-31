Bigg Boss 15 finale just got over and Tejasswi Prakash is the winner. She beat Pratik Sehajpal who was the runner up and Karan Kundrra, who came 3rd. Her victory is getting a lot of reactions from celebs and many are not happy. There are some who have reacted positively as well. Gauahar Khan, who was also a part of the finale, took to Twitter and wrote, “LoL!!! The silence in the studio at the announcement said it all . #bb15 there is only one deserving winner , n the world saw him shine . #PratikSehajpaI you won hearts . Every single guest who went in , you were their fave , the public loves you . Keep your head held high.” Kamya dang wrote, “#PratikSehajpal you are my winner n always will be! U did extremely well, loved ur journey n ur passion towards the game n the show! Stay blessed, lots of love n blessings for ur future @realsehajpal.” Gauatm Gulati wrote, “Congratulations @itsmetejasswi ? & well played #PratikSehajpaI &

@kkundrra.” Munmun Dutta tweeted, “You won millions of hearts with your honesty and rawness in the show . You deserve wonderful things in life . You should be very proud of yourself and of your journey . It was a pleasure to watch you . Stay blessed and happy Red heartSmiling face with halo . #PratikSehajpaI.” Have a look at the reactions below: Also Read - Bigg Boss 15 FINALE: Fans heartbroken over Pratik Sehajpal not being declared the winner; slam makers for being biased – view tweets

