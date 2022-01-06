Bigg Boss 15: Gauahar Khan SLAMS Karan Kundra for disrespecting Tejasswi Prakash; says, 'I felt very bad for Teja'

After seeing Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash's nasty argument, Gauahar Khan has slammed his comments and asked women to prioritise respect. Gauahar Khan is an ardent follower of Bigg Boss.