Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra may have patched things up, but their relationship dynamics in the house has been shocking for the audience as it is for them. Gauahar Khan who had been away for a while recently caught up with the episodes. She slammed Karan for his comments on Teja. For the unversed, just the other day in Bigg Boss 15, we saw Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash getting into a nasty fight with each other. The two got into an ugly argument over Tejasswi Prakash's words for Karan during the task. It was over Karan and Umar prioritizing for the win against her task with Pratik Sehajpal. During Karan and Tejasswi's argument, Karan lashed out at her and said a lot of things in the heat of an argument. Also Read - Bigg Boss 15: Fans empathize with Karan Kundrra for tolerating Tejasswi Prakash's attitude – read tweets

One of the sentences used by Karan was 'Jaa shakal Dekh Apni (Go and look at yourself).' Gauahar highlighted the same in a tweet and urged every woman to stand up for her respect. She added that it goes both ways. Gauahar felt very bad for Teja and felt like giving her a big hug. "Shakal dekh apni , teri asliyat dikh gayi and so much more….. love = respect . Respect = Love . I felt very bad for teja ! Hugging faceHugging face wanted to hug her . To all the girls who are reading this , respect is super important, both ways . Please treat yourself with love n respect first !" Gauahar's tweet read. Check out Gauahar's tweet here: Also Read - Bigg Boss 15, Day 96, Live Updates: Blame game erupting between Tejasswi Prakash and Devoleena Bhattacharjee

Gauahar Khan is an ardent follower of Bigg Boss.