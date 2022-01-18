Bigg Boss 15: Gauahar Khan slams Karan Kundrra's 'stupid' comment on Pratik Sehajpal's mom; fans say, 'You are obsessed'

Bigg Boss 15 has seen its share of below the belt comments. Actually, every year there are some controversial statements. This time, the content has been provided by the mentor turned rivals, Karan Kundrra and Pratik Sehajpal. The two have come out against each other all guns blazing. In one of their heated arguments, Karan Kundrra told Pratik Sehajpal that if I call your mom stupid. This comment was not shown on the Weekend Ka Vaar. Many fans of Pratik Sehajpal blasted the makers for not giving any importance to this. Also Read - Bigg Boss 15: Did Umar Riaz take a dig at Karan Kundrra-Tejasswi Prakash's love story; says, 'I never created any love angle for the show'
On Bigg Boss 15, we are seeing the family week. Pratik Sehajpal's Shailja was also there. The lady greeted Karan Kundrra too. As we know, they know one another since a while. Gauahar Khan has asked on Twitter if he would have the guts to call her stupid on her face. Also Read - Naagin 6: Tejasswi Prakash, Rubina Dilaik, Ridhima Pandit, Krystle D'Souza – who should be the next serpent maiden? Vote now
Now, fans of Karan Kundrra have reminded Gauahar Khan that he used if before allegedly calling her stupid. They also reminded Gauahar Khan that he apologized on the same day. Take a look at the tweets... Also Read - Bigg Boss 15: Shamita Shetty asks mom if Raqesh Bapat is still her boyfriend; the separation seems to be troubling her
Well, Gauahar Khan is a sharp critic of the game. She is the winner of Bigg Boss 8. The lady was also there on Bigg Boss 14 as a mentor.
