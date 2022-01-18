Bigg Boss 15: Gauahar Khan slams Karan Kundrra's 'stupid' comment on Pratik Sehajpal's mom; fans say, 'You are obsessed'

Bigg Boss 15 has seen its share of below the belt comments. Actually, every year there are some controversial statements. This time, the content has been provided by the mentor turned rivals, Karan Kundrra and Pratik Sehajpal. The two have come out against each other all guns blazing. In one of their heated arguments, Karan Kundrra told Pratik Sehajpal that if I call your mom stupid. This comment was not shown on the Weekend Ka Vaar. Many fans of Pratik Sehajpal blasted the makers for not giving any importance to this. Also Read - Bigg Boss 15: Did Umar Riaz take a dig at Karan Kundrra-Tejasswi Prakash's love story; says, 'I never created any love angle for the show'

On Bigg Boss 15, we are seeing the family week. Pratik Sehajpal's Shailja was also there. The lady greeted Karan Kundrra too. As we know, they know one another since a while. Gauahar Khan has asked on Twitter if he would have the guts to call her stupid on her face. Also Read - Naagin 6: Tejasswi Prakash, Rubina Dilaik, Ridhima Pandit, Krystle D'Souza – who should be the next serpent maiden? Vote now

Wish Karan had the courage to call pratiks mom stupid to her face … kis moh se hello bola ???? #sad . I really hope he apologised to her upon seeing her . ?? — Gauahar Khan (@GAUAHAR_KHAN) January 18, 2022

Now, fans of Karan Kundrra have reminded Gauahar Khan that he used if before allegedly calling her stupid. They also reminded Gauahar Khan that he apologized on the same day. Take a look at the tweets... Also Read - Bigg Boss 15: Shamita Shetty asks mom if Raqesh Bapat is still her boyfriend; the separation seems to be troubling her

Not defending KK but how many times have you stopped people from saying ma behen ki gali? eg dene ke liye bola tha and galat way main bol dia with no meaning. Don't act self righteous when worse language has been used in BB house. No one in this BB or any BB is doodh ka dhula. — Shivani Dhawan (@ShivaniDhawan1) January 18, 2022

He apologized in the same episode in front of everyone!!

These people dont get enough content to talk about their favourites so they drag Karan everywhere.#KaranKundrra #KaranIsTheBoss #TejRan #BB15@OrmaxMedia @VootSelect — ????????✨ (@MishaAliSyed2) January 18, 2022

Hi, Gauhar. Lesson time. When sentences are prefixed with words like 'if', then they are hypotheticals and not statements. '

IF----is not a bad word,THEN your loved ones are also-----', a hypothetical and not a statement.#KaranIsTheBoss — Bani (@Banithinks) January 18, 2022

You know what gauhar you're literally obsessed with Karan !

Pratik, Nishant had also done a lot of mistakes na.. but nhi.. tab apka muh thodi khulega.. obsessed to ap kk se hai na.. or baki kisiki galti pe to ap ankh bandh kr leti h.. #KaranKundraa #KKundrraSquad #TejRan — Fatema Noorani (@FatemaNoorani18) January 18, 2022

Well, Gauahar Khan is a sharp critic of the game. She is the winner of Bigg Boss 8. The lady was also there on Bigg Boss 14 as a mentor.