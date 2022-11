Bigg Boss 16: Gauahar Khan who has been extremely vocal this season and has been picking out everyone for speaking trash in the Bigg Boss house, first she slammed Shiv Thakare for instigating and provoking Archana Gautam in the game, later she lashed out at MC Stan for his derogatory remarks at Priyanka Chahar Choudhary in his fight. And now the latest one is Shalin Bhanot, Gauahar Khan who is an ardent follower of the Bigg Boss show lashed out at Shalin over his sexist remarks on Gautam Vig.

Gauahar Khan lashes out at Shalin for calling Gautam Vig a woman and claiming that this gender is weak

In the captaincy task, Shalin addressed Gautam Vig as a woman and even said that because he is a woman he is weak he shouldn't be in the race for this captaincy. Gauahar Khan slammed Shalin for the same and took to Twitter and wrote, "Shalin Bhanot auratein kamzor nahi hotin .To think calling Gautam an aurat is something derogatory, is extremely disappointing. Insult karna hai toh traits aur personality pe karo .Aurat kitni strong hoti hai woh toh aapke paidaish pe hi app ko pata hona chahiye.Ur mom is a woman".

Shalin has been one of the strongest players in the house, but more than admirers he has haters inside and outside the house. Shalin's game is still yet to be figured in the house, he is only seen wandering around , who refuses to give him any importance now as she has sharpened her game plan and doesn't want to to indulge in love angle.