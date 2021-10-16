Bigg Boss season 7 winner Gauahar Khan is an ardent follower of the most controversial reality TV show Bigg Boss. Every year, every season, Gauahar follows the episodes and dishes out her opinions. Some agree with her opinions while some don't. And that's what's happened last night as well. Last night's Bigg Boss 15 episode saw more violence and drama taking place. With Tejasswi Prakash, Jay Bhanushali, Akasa Singh and Vishal Kotian becoming the Ghar waasis they played as a part of the main house contestants and worked against the Jungle waasi housemates. It got brutal and ugly. Karan Kundrra, Afsana Khan got aggressive. Shamita was sitting out due to hr finger injury. However, she cheered on her team. When things turned ugly, Shamita brought scissors so that the team tore the pathway pieces. She threw it. And that seems to have become an issue now. Gauahar had some comments on this move by Shamita. Also Read - Bigg Boss: Rubina Dilaik-Abhinav Shukla, Jasmin Bhasin, Eijaz Khan – contestants who made SHOCKING revelations about sexual abuse, troubled relationships and more
"Omg have people lost their basic thinking abilities???? WTF Theres a crazy tussle going on , n Shamita brings out a scissor to cut the fabric!!!!! Wow ! I’m just shocked ! On one hand u are shouting guys be careful n the other u are literally doing the most dangerous thing #bb15," Gauahar tweeted out. Here's a snapshot of the same: Also Read - Bigg Boss 15: Mahhi Vij SLAMS Shefali Jariwala over her comments on Jay Bhanushali's anger; asks, 'Who are you to talk?'
Also Read - Bigg Boss: Dipika Kakar, Rimi Sen, Vikas Gupta and more celebs who confessed doing Salman Khan's show for money
Now, there are some that agree with The Begum Jaan actress' view while there are some who reminded Gauahar of the brutalities and violence of the other contestants. Some defended Shamita as well. One of the netizens tweeted out, "Wah wah wah! Shamita moved away the table so that nobody falls on it and breaks their head but you chose to see one silly mistake she did unconsciously Unamused face.. what about Kundrra dragging and pulling everyone like a heavy weight champion? Hope u saw that too! #ShamitaShetty #BB15." Check out all the reactions here:
