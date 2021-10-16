Bigg Boss season 7 winner Gauahar Khan is an ardent follower of the most controversial reality TV show Bigg Boss. Every year, every season, Gauahar follows the episodes and dishes out her opinions. Some agree with her opinions while some don't. And that's what's happened last night as well. Last night's Bigg Boss 15 episode saw more violence and drama taking place. With Tejasswi Prakash, , Akasa Singh and Vishal Kotian becoming the Ghar waasis they played as a part of the main house contestants and worked against the Jungle waasi housemates. It got brutal and ugly. Karan Kundrra, Afsana Khan got aggressive. Shamita was sitting out due to hr finger injury. However, she cheered on her team. When things turned ugly, Shamita brought scissors so that the team tore the pathway pieces. She threw it. And that seems to have become an issue now. Gauahar had some comments on this move by Shamita. Also Read - Bigg Boss: Rubina Dilaik-Abhinav Shukla, Jasmin Bhasin, Eijaz Khan – contestants who made SHOCKING revelations about sexual abuse, troubled relationships and more

"Omg have people lost their basic thinking abilities???? WTF Theres a crazy tussle going on , n Shamita brings out a scissor to cut the fabric!!!!! Wow ! I’m just shocked ! On one hand u are shouting guys be careful n the other u are literally doing the most dangerous thing #bb15," Gauahar tweeted out. Here's a snapshot of the same: Also Read - Bigg Boss 15: Mahhi Vij SLAMS Shefali Jariwala over her comments on Jay Bhanushali's anger; asks, 'Who are you to talk?'

Now, there are some that agree with The Begum Jaan actress' view while there are some who reminded Gauahar of the brutalities and violence of the other contestants. Some defended Shamita as well. One of the netizens tweeted out, "Wah wah wah! Shamita moved away the table so that nobody falls on it and breaks their head but you chose to see one silly mistake she did unconsciously Unamused face.. what about Kundrra dragging and pulling everyone like a heavy weight champion? Hope u saw that too! #ShamitaShetty #BB15." Check out all the reactions here:

Wah wah wah! Shamita moved away the table so that nobody falls on it and breaks their head but you chose to see one silly mistake she did unconsciously ?.. what about Kundrra dragging and pulling everyone like a heavy weight champion? Hope u saw that too! #ShamitaShetty #BB15 — Yeddi ミ[°°]ミ (@YetOtherHuman) October 15, 2021

Haan toh fenk bhi di thi usne lada nahi ki 'mai toh karungi ye

Don't drag it unnecessary and what's your about kundra??

MORE POWER TO SHAMITA#ShamitaShetty #BBQueenShamita — Shining star (@Shining11124782) October 15, 2021

I was ur big https://t.co/xbcv2aXoWK whole episode u watch this only.Shamita ki achai pe kabhi comment nahi kiya. To galti pe q kiya gauahar. She realized and throw that seccier. I am unfollowing u. Ur thoughs r baised towards things. Kundra k bare main kuch nahi bola.Dost hai — Rohini (@robhise62) October 15, 2021

Agreed Gauhar it was not right..Will not defend that nor will She

But there were many other issues that also should be highlighted by you

Afsana calling Shamita a polio patient

instigating Afsana Khan to pick up fights with Shamita

Etc etc#ShamitaShetty — Pooja (@Pooja57555494) October 15, 2021

I am just saying ... When last week jai abusing #PratikSehajpal #tomy #dedfuttiya #mother ki gali to salman kha gya tha #AfsanaKhan ne jo shamita ke sath kia ab salman stand lera h are us time bhi to yhi sb hua tha kha so rhe ho #Salmankhan — Shivani Fit coach (@FitShivani) October 15, 2021

Toh aapko bhi sirf SHAMITA dikhi??

Itna pyaar kyu sabko #ShamitaShetty se?

Shamita ne nishant se pucha map cut krne k liye scissor chahiye pr usne diya nhi!

Ab Thoda pyar Karan ko bhi dikhaye jis tarah vo physical ho rha hai, kisi ki haadi tut jaati toh?

I mean tut hi gyi hogi! — Moni (@raqeshamita_fan) October 15, 2021

Totally agree ..but Shamita se really yeh umid nehi thi ..I think she is the matured one #ShamitaShetty — Suchi (@sucharitasaha19) October 15, 2021

Wat abt afsana giving galli — deeptisha jaun7 (@DeeptishaJ) October 15, 2021

in total episode u found dis

SLOW CLAPS???#ShamitaShetty — vijju2404?? (@vijju2404) October 15, 2021

She was wrong indeed..bt it was preplanned by her team or usko bola gaya ane ke liye nishant fabric hold kiya katne ke liye bola..insan hain galti hogayi bina soche team ki help karne ke liye le ayi..bt honestly usko bole toh apni galti man legi.#ShamitaShetty — Kabir (@Kabir80870388) October 16, 2021

Aap logo ko toh Shamita ki ak burai jis Paogi toh usko ko lekhar hangama karna. Karan Afsana jab galat khuj krte hai tab aap logo ka awas dab jata eiye hai aap logo ki asliyat. Kyuki aap logo ko toh pasand nhi Shamita Jo Nepo kid hai wahh ?#ShamitaShetty #ShamitaIsTheBoss — ShaRa_fc (@Raqsha_fc) October 16, 2021

Haan waise age shaming, gaaliyan and instigating people to destroy mental peace yeh bhi kon karta hai.. The way karan was hitting everybody like in wwe ignoring it conveniently..#ShamitaShetty — Shivangi chauhan (@Eyes_of_nomad) October 15, 2021

Well she brought out the scissor to cut the fabric not to harm anyone and probably the thinking behind it was that it by cutting it they would leave fight would stop but it was wrong to bring that out anybody could have been hurt she probably didn't think that much in the moment — Meg? (@Meggy1517) October 16, 2021

She was wrong bt situation hi itna ganda hogaya plan ki hisab se team ki help karne main oh lag gayi soch nehi payi..oh carefully use jarta firvi nehi lana tha..shamita ne galti ki usko bologe oh except karlegi or kabhi repeat vi nehi karegi #ShamitaShetty — Devil (@Devil04511010) October 16, 2021

#PratikSehajpal Was playing smartly

Karan was jumping and hitting people like crazy .. but Salman will not say anything to these so called big celebrities

Pratik me kia hota to Hangama hojata #PratikSehajpal #BBKingPratik #PratikFam #BB15 — Leyla Heather (@noblethinker2) October 15, 2021