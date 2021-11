Bigg Boss 15 seems to be finally gaining some momentum after Salman Khan blasted a few contestants on Saturday's Weekend Ka Vaar. The host was particularly harsh towards Pratik Sehajpal. He told the Ace Of Space contestant that he picked up fights without a solid reason. Salman Khan also schooled Pratik Sehajpal for his fight with Rajiv Adatia. It seems he had said some things making fun of Rajiv's weight, and also made a comment about Ieshaan Sehgaal and his relationship that did not sound right. Salman Khan also said that Pratik Sehajpal needed a rival like the superstar himself inside the house who could show him his place. Pratik Sehajpal kept on apologizing throughout the Weekend Ka Vaar. Also Read - Bigg Boss 15: Rashami Desai declares Tejasswi Prakash the WINNER of Salman Khan's show; here's what she said

Many felt that Salman Khan was being rather harsh with the young man. Pratik said that he did not say anything to Rajiv Adatia that would cast aspersions on his sexual orientation. He later said sorry to him. Fans of Pratik Sehajpal noticed how Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash were laughing when Salman Khan was scolding Pratik. Gauahar Khan not taking the names of the two said that the real character of people comes out when they laugh when others are feeling low.

Harsh , very harsh ! — Gauahar Khan (@GAUAHAR_KHAN) November 13, 2021

Weekend ka waar shows real character of people !!! Some ppl take the harshest treatment in their stride , some laugh at others weakest moments! !! Pratik stay strong , the best of ppl make mistakes ,it’s about how u show a humble side to u , n u did today ! Dust off n playwell ! — Gauahar Khan (@GAUAHAR_KHAN) November 13, 2021

She is not the only one who noticed this from TejRan. A lot of people pointed this out on social media saying that Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash looked like school bullies on the show. Tonight, we will see a bad fight between Umar Riaz and Pratik Sehajpal on Salman Khan's reality show.